Events
Thursday, May 18
CRAFT-TASTIC: 6 to 7 p.m. third Thursdays; adults make a craft; Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration required. 609-646-2228 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE CRAFTS WITH CONVERSATION: 6 to 8 p.m. May 18, June 15; monthly crafts for adults; Atlantic County Library System, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
GAME ON!: 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 18, June 8, July 13, Aug. 17; for adults; disconnect from the screen and connect over board games; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Friday, May 19
NEIL SIMON’S ‘LOST IN YONKERS’: 7:30 to 10 p.m. May 19, 20, 2 p.m. May 21; Fool Moon Theatre presents Neil Simon’s story of two young boys who learn the meaning of family; Margate Community Church, 8900 N. Ventnor Ave., Margate; $30. 609-457-0903 or eventbrite.com.
STAIRWAY TO THE STARS LIGHTHOUSE CLIMBS: 8 to 10 p.m.; see the stars on the night of the new moon from the top of the Cape May lighthouse; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May; $12.
Saturday, May 20
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY’S RELAY FOR LIFE: 11 a.m. registration, noon to 10 p.m. events; raises funds for fight against cancer; multiple events throughout the day; Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-432-1836 or acsevents.org.
‘BOAT AMERICA’ BOAT SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; basic safe boating class; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60. 609-399-4299 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: ‘BOARDWALKS — A UNIQUELY AMERICAN INVENTION’: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; learn when and how boardwalks came to be; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
MAKER’S SPACE SEWING: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 20, June 10, 24; for teens and adults; discover how to sew both by hand and with machines; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m.; supports American Legion Post 158; Rudolph Elmer Post 158, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; $10. 609-457-1202.
Fundraisers
Saturday, May 20
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Saturday, May 20 DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Groups
Thursday, May 18
CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; learn and practice your craft in a fun and welcoming environment; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m. May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Friday, May 19
AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE — WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
‘LIGHTBULB’ ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.
OCNJ AARP MEETING: 1 to 3 p.m.; OCNJ AARP Chapter 1062’s final meeting of the spring; presentation by author and historian Loretta Thompson Harris; Ocean City Free Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 110, Ocean City. kdwyer3@comcast.net.
Health, fitness
Thursday, May 18
‘CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS’ ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
GENTLE YOGA — WITH ELIZABETH KILCOURSE: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; bring a yoga mat; Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
HEALTHY LIVING WITH HOLLY: 5 to 7 p.m.; “Out With the Old, In With the New” with Holly Delong; bring food safe containers to bring samples home. Cape May County Library/Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor; free, registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
IFSS FAMILY MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. third Thursdays; call in or join on Zoom; monthly evening meeting for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, May 19
ANYTHING GOES FITNESS: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. May 19, 26; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through December; no class Sept. 8, Nov. 10, 24; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Music
Friday, May 19
FIRE PIT FRIDAY & LIVE MUSIC AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY WITH ESCAPE PLAN DUO: 4 to 8 p.m.; start the weekend right with a glass of wine around our fire pits enjoying live music with the Escape Plan Duo; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.
MUSIC TO MY EARS — ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.
Reunions
Thursday, May 18 ACHS CLASS OF ‘63 REUNION: 5 to 9 p.m.; ACHS Class of ‘63 Reunion; includes a buffet dinner with music and dancing; Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City; $55. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
