Events
Sunday, June 11
AUDITIONS FOR FOOL MOON THEATRE'S 'CLUE': 4 to 6 p.m. June 11, 6 to 8 p.m. June 12; Margate Community Church School, 8900 Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-457-0903 or foolmoontheatre.org.
HISTORY AND DESSERTS: 3 to 5 p.m.; local historian, Mark Demitroff, will speak on the history of Friendship Church and the surrounding area, followed by desserts and beverages in the social hall; Friendship Church, Weymouth Road, Buena; free, donations accepted. 609-636-7504.
LGBTQ+ PRESENTATION: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn about state and federal legislation regarding individual rights; Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, 2116 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 856-364-2309 or ohchurch.org.
NORTH TO SHORE ATLANTIC CITY EVENTS: June 8-11; live musical performances, open mic, spoken word, food, dance performance, move screenings, art, and more; various locations including Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Dante Hall, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Chicken Bone Beach, Absecon Lighthouse, Stockton University and more; prices vary. northtoshore.com/atlantic-city.
Monday, June 12
ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MESSY MONDAY CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays, June 12, July 3, Aug. 7; monthly crafts for all; start your week off with fun by getting into some glue, glitter or paint; for all ages; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 14
'BOND BETWEEN HUMANS AND ANIMALS': 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through June 28; for ages 18 and older; join Cherie Scheurich, from Absecon Veterinary Hospital, for a 4-week course in which you will learn all about the human-animal bond; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
BORED? GAMES!: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 10 to adult; games are family-friendly classic board games meant for at least two players; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; for all ages; board games provided; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Thursday, June 15
CRAFT-TASTIC: 6 to 7 p.m. third Thursdays; adults make a craft; Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration required. 609-646-2228 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
CREATIVE CRAFTS WITH CONVERSATION: 6 to 8 p.m.; monthly crafts for adults; Atlantic County Library System, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
'IN THE SHADOWS OF THE ROUND TOPS' PRESENTATION: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; author and historian Allen Thompson will discuss the Confederate army's disastrous second day at Gettysburg as well as engineering officer Sam Johnston's pivotal role; the Museum of Cape May County, 504 U.S. 9, Middle Township. 609-636-2551 or cmccwrt.com.
TEA TIME AT THE AVALON HISTORY CENTER: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through December; enjoy tea with us as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; Avalon History Center, 215 39th St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
For kids
Monday, June 12
PRE-K CLUB AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 13
FURRY BUDDIES: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, Aug. 8, 22; for ages 6 to 14; read a story to therapy dogs; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
MINDFUL STORYTIME WITH MISS BETH: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through August; storytime for kids; for ages 2 to 5; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 14
PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9; for ages 6-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Groups
Monday, June 12
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 13
GALLOWAY WRITING GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. June 13, July 11, Aug. 8; anyone with an interest in writing can meet with others and discuss the craft; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; registration required. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATION VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; intermediate-level Spanish Conversation class via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
YARNBENDERS CROCHET AND KNITTING CLUB: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 14
ITALIAN CULTURE MEETING - IN-PERSON & ONLINE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, June 15
INTO THE EVENING BOOK CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m. June 15, July 20, Aug. 17; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Thursdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE.net.
Health, fitness
Sunday, June 11
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 12
CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY CONNECTION MEETING: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays through June; NAMI Connection is an in-person recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. second Mondays through June; in-person meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Sept. 14; no class July 6, Sept. 4; Cape May County Library/Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 13
DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MINDFULNESS & MOVEMENT: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through December; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA WITH KELLIE WOOD: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Wednesday, June 14
BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.
STRETCH & BURN - WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ZUMBA - WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Sunday, June 11
'SONG FOR MY FATHER' SOUTH JERSEY AREA WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Atlantic County Institute of Technology, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Hamilton; free. 609-927-9470 or sjawe.com.
Wednesday, June 14
SOUTH JERSEY JAZZ SOCIETY CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; Edgardo Cintron and Mambo Magic; William Morrow Beach, Somers Point; free admission, donation taken. 609-289-0326 or southjerseyjazz.org.
