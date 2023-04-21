Events
Friday, April 21
ART CHAT EXHIBIT AND ARTISTS' RECEPTION: Mondays through Saturdays through April; an exhibit by the Art Chat collective will be on display throughout April; 6 to 8 p.m. April 19, reception; Ocean County Library/Little Egg Harbor Branch, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-294-1197 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
BEE THERE OR BEE SQUARE - HONEYBEE TRIVIA GAME: 5 to 6 p.m.; outdoors event for the whole family; learn about honeybees and get up close and personal with a honeybee colony; meet in Plaza 200 between the Gap Outlet and Spencer’s, Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, 2014 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-214-8424.
BLACKOUT POETRY: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; participants will black out words from books, newspapers or magazines (provided by the library), keeping only the words they want to use to create their own poem; for ages 18 and older; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269.
EARTH DAY MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m.; Earth Day Green Market with native plants and food vendors; 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999.
EMERGING CHOREOGRAPHERS SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m. April 20, 21; juried showcase for dance makers at the start of their composing careers; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $12. 609-652-9000.
FOOL MOON THEATRE AUDITIONS: 6 to 8 p.m. April 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22; auditions for "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" show; Margate Community Church, 8900 N. Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-204-4172 or foolmoontheatre.org.
OCNJ AARP CHAPTER 1062 EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 1 to 3 p.m.; OCNJ AARP presents Richard Colby of the South Jersey Chapter of the Sierra Club; Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave., Room 110, Ocean City. kdwyer3@comcast.net.
'SUPERHEROES OF SOIL' PRESENTED BY LIN CONOVER: 1 to 2 p.m.; Cape May County Library/Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free. 609-463-6350.
SUSTAINABLE FASHION PANEL: 6 to 7 p.m.; "Sustainability X Retail: Can It Compete With Fast Fashion?"; hear what professional designers have to say about sustainability vs. fast fashion; House of BAV - BK Style, Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, 2014 Baltic Ave., Suite 312, Atlantic City. 609-214-8424.
Saturday, April 22
8TH N-SCALE GATHERING MODEL TRAIN SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23; 8th N Scale Gathering at the 4-H Fairgrounds; refreshments available; Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton; free admission. ac4hfair.org.
EARTH DAY CRAFT: CLAY POT GARDEN GNOMES: 11 a.m. to noon; create clay pot gnomes; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614.
EARTH DAY SUSTAINABLE FASHION SHOW: 12:30 and 3 p.m. shows; upcycled and ethical fashion show featuring designers from all over the world; Plaza 200 between the Gap Outlet and H&M, Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, 2014 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-214-8424.
FEEL THE EARTH - EARTH DAY INTERACTIVE EVENT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; visit C.R.O.P.S. at Tanger Outlets Atlantic City for multiple hands-on, interactive activities fun for the whole family; Tanger Outlets Atlantic City, 2014 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. 609-214-8424.
JOHN CASSIDY MAGIC: 'COMEDY, MAGIC & REALLY WEIRD THINGS WITH BALLOONS': 10:30 a.m.; not your typical comedy magic show; Campus Center at Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $13.50-$15. 609-652-9000.
SERVSAFE CERTIFICATION CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon; earn a ServSafe Certification to help you obtain a job in the food/beverage industry; learn about basic food safety, cross-contamination, allergens and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; free, registration required. 609-345-2269 or acflp.org.
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP BENEFIT GALA: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; celebrates retiring President Harvey Kesselman; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; $250. 609-652-4861.
Sunday, April 23
ACUA'S 31ST ANNUAL EARTH DAY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; eco-entertainment, workshops, games, tours, more than 100 vendors, animal shows, and more; ACUA - Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-272-6950 or acua.com.
CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY SPRING FLING LUNCHEON: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Christ Child Society of Cape May County's 37th Annual Spring Fling Luncheon; lunch, 50/50 drawing, gift basket auction; Hawaiian dress optional; Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. 609-536-2865.
Monday, April 24
ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings May 29, Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings May 29, Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
For kids
Friday, April 21
BLACKOUT POETRY: 4 p.m.; participants will black out words from books, newspapers or magazines (provided by the library), keeping only the words they want to use to create their own poem; for ages 10 to 18; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or acfpl.org.
Saturday, April 22
ADVENTURES WITH ENDEAVOUR THE THERAPY DOG: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 6 to 36 months; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP (TAG) MEETING: 2 to 3 p.m.; teens ages 13-18 are invited to join TAG, our Teen Advisory Group; TAG members earn volunteer time for helping to plan teen events, decorate the library, help with children’s programs and more; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
Groups
Friday, April 21
AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.
Monday, April 24
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MYSTERY AT THE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Mondays through December; virtual mystery and thriller book club for ages 18 and older; each month a new murder mystery book is picked and a book discussion will be held; presented by the Cape May County Library 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, April 21
ANYTHING GOES FITNESS: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. April 21, 28, May 5, 19, 26; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Sunday, April 23
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, April 24
CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 5/29, 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Music
Friday, April 21
JAMES MADDOCK: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941.
MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.
THE BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET: 7:30 p.m.; Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $31.50-$35. 609-652-9000.
Saturday, April 22
PAUL NELSON BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Paul Nelson is an American blues and rock guitarist, record producer, and songwriter; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941.
Sunday, April 23
STILLHOUSE JUNKIES: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $33. 908-310-2941.
Monday, April 24
ED VEZINHO & THE JIM WARD BIG BAND: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; Campus Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $12. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.
Bus trips
Wednesday, April 26
QUILTERS GUILD BUS TRIP: "Pieceful" Shores Quilters Guild is running its yearly fabric shopping trip to Lancaster, PA; making three stops: Lancaster Home & Fabric, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilt Shop; pickup point is 775 E. Bay Avenue, Manahawkin; $65. 609-296-7652.
Saturday, April 29
UT HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPRING BUS TRIP: April 29, 30; sponsored by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; tour historic Dutch sites around the state, learn about the Dutch influence on New Jersey's earliest settlements; cost includes admission to all sites, lunch and dinner on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, a room on Saturday night and the bus cost and the driver’s tip; $250-$300. parytell@gmail.com or UpperTwpHistory.org.
