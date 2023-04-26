Events

Wednesday, April 26

ART CHAT EXHIBIT AND ARTISTS' RECEPTION: Mondays through Saturdays through April; an exhibit by the Art Chat collective will be on display throughout April; 6 to 8 p.m. April 19, reception; Ocean County Library/Little Egg Harbor Branch, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-294-1197 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

BILINGUAL FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 17; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

'BORED? GAMES!': 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 10 to adult; games are family-friendly classic board games meant for at least two players; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER BASICS: 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 31; for adults; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.

U.S. CITIZENSHIP TEST STUDY SESSION: 1 to 2 p.m.; US Citizen test study; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Thursday, April 27

ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE: daily through Aug. 31; proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation support of programming in your library branch; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

ATLANTIC COUNTY REENTRY TASK FORCE MEETING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; provides a forum for stakeholders to share information and resources for the benefit of the justice-involved population; all welcome; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

LUNCH & LEARN: 'FARMERS AND THE COMMUNITY': noon to 1 p.m.; with Historic Cold Spring Village; bring your own lunch, light refreshments available; Cape May County Library/Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MONTHLY HAMILTON SUSTAINABILITEAM MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Thursdays, no meeting in November; discuss how to make the Township of Hamilton more sustainable now and in the future; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. 609-805-1236 or townshipofhamilton.com.

NEW JERSEY WRITERS SOCIETY GATHERING: 4 to 5:30 p.m.; for those who have an interest in writing; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; registration required. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

SENIOR CRAFT AND ACTIVITIES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through May 25; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, May 20

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

For kids

Wednesday, April 26

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m. April 26, "Rumble" (rated PG); May 31, June 28, July 25, Aug. 29, movies to be determined; for ages 4 and older; refreshments provided; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK HIDE-AND-SEEK: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through April 29; for kids ages 13 and younger; kids who find the hidden object will receive a treat; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9; for ages 6-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 31; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes; for ages 3 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

Thursday, April 27

123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through May 25; for ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 25; for ages 12 to 36 months; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Wednesday, April 26

AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB FOR ADULTS: 2 to 3 p.m.; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. last Wednesdays through Aug. 30; call for each month's book title; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Thursday, April 27

AL-ANON MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays through December; by Al-Anon Family Groups; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through May 25; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

HAMILTON SUSTAINABILITEAM MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Thursdays through December; discuss how to make the Township of Hamilton more sustainable; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. 609-805-1236 or townshipofhamilton.com.

Friday, April 28

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Saturday, April 29

CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through May 27; for adults and interested teens and children, ages 8 and older; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, April 26

BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; no class April 26; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

STRETCH & BURN - WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings April 26, July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA - WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, April 27

GENTLE YOGA - WITH ELIZABETH KILCOURSE: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; bring a yoga mat; Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, April 28

ANYTHING GOES FITNESS: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. April 28, May 5, 19, 26; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Music

Wednesday, April 26

TRI-CHOIR CONCERT: 6 p.m.; evening of music will feature the Stockton Pops, University Chorus, and the Stockton Oratorio Society, presented by Stockton Choral Program; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; $10-$12. 609-652-9000 or stockton.universitytickets.com.

Thursday, April 27

'REIMAGINING THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK': 6 to 7 p.m.; performed by jazz guitarist Abe Ovadia; Cape May County Library/Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township; free, registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Friday, April 28

MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.

Bus trips Saturday, April 29 UT HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPRING BUS TRIP: April 29, 30; sponsored by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; tour historic Dutch sites around the state, learn about the Dutch influence on New Jersey's earliest settlements; cost includes admission to all sites, lunch and dinner on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, a room on Saturday night and the bus cost and the driver’s tip; $250-$300. parytell@gmail.com or UpperTwpHistory.org.