Events
Friday, June 23
BIG BARGAINS, RIVETING READS: FRIENDS’ BIG BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23, 24; two-day sale that supports Friends of the Island Library; Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch, 217 S. Central Ave., Surf City. 609-494-2480 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m.; show off your car during the Car Cruises; 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or historicsmithville.com.
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS PRESENTS 'SHAKESPEARE IN THE POCKET PARK': 7 p.m. June 23, 24, 5 p.m. June 25; South Jersey Players will present a 60-minute comedy of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night including a cocktail hour – $20 with soft drinks, $25 with ‘ale’; Ventnor Memory Park, 5000 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 347-920-6399 or southjerseyplayers.org.
Saturday, June 24
ART IN THE PARK: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free Outdoor Art Show & Sale; John F. Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point. 609-287-0408 or artintheparksomerspt.weebly.com.
BOAT AMERICA (BOAT SAFETY CLASS): 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; “Boat America” is the basic safe boating class; New Jersey law requires all operators of power boats complete an approved boating safety class for obtaining a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60. 609-399-4299 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.
FANTASY FAIRE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24, 25; family-friendly festival of medieval folklore and fun; rain or shine; WheatonArts, 1000 Village Drive, Millville; $12 adults, $11 senior adults (62+), $7 students, free ages 5 and younger. 856-825-6800 or wheatonarts.org.
GARDENS SUMMER YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to noon; "It's Finally Summer Yard Sale" hosted by the Ocean City Gardens Civic Association; proceeds benefit the Association; Cardiff Triangle at north end near near Longport Bridge, Ocean City.
MAKER'S SPACE SEWING: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; for teens and adults; discover how to sew both by hand and with machines; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SATURDAY MOVIE TIME: 1 to 3 p.m. June 24, July 8, 22, Aug. 5, 19; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.
YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Historical Society Museum; 8 Virginia Ave., Northfield. 609-576-4101.
Monday, June 26
'BARGAINTOWN BOY' POWERPOINT SHOW: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; hosted by EHT Historical Society; John Hiers will give a PowerPoint presentation on his book "Bargaintown Boy"; 5045 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-335-3313.
BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through August 28; wander the shore in search of tideline treasures; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
EVENING OF TEA AND COLORING FOR ADULTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; relaxing evening of tea and coloring; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or vinelandlibrary.org.
LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
RECOMMENDED READS WITH CAROL FITZGERALD: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Carol Fitzgerald from The Book Report Network is back to share must-read 2023 releases; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
For kids
Friday, June 23
SAT: CRASH COURSE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 23, July 18, Aug. 5; SAT: Crash Course: Learn SAT test prep strategies, review practice exam questions, and get an overview of what to expect on the SAT; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
'SAVE THE BUTTERFLIES!': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; butterfly fun; for ages 5 to 8; learn about the life cycle of the butterfly, how they support us, and how we should support them; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Saturday, June 24
DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
LET'S GO LEGO: 11 a.m. to noon every other Saturday through Aug. 19; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SPRINGTIME STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; few quick stories, songs, an easy craft, plus a treat; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.
TEEN BOARD GAME AND SNACK AFTERNOONS: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 24, July 8, 22, Aug. 5, 29; for kids and teens, ages 10 and older; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Monday, June 26
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Groups
Friday, June 23
AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.
Saturday, June 24
AARP — THE PLEASANTVILLE CHAPTER MEETING: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; opportunity for all people 50 plus to gather information and become active in the community; speakers on topics of interest to seniors; potluck, bring a dish if you like; Pleasantville Recreation Center, 400 Brighton Ave., Pleasantville.
Monday, June 26
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
MYSTERY AT THE LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Mondays through December; virtual mystery and thriller book club for ages 18 and older; each month a new murder mystery book is picked and a book discussion will be held; presented by the Cape May County Library 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, June 23
YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through December; no class Sept. 8, Nov. 10, 24; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Sunday, July 25
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 26
CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Sept. 14; no class July 6, Sept. 4; Cape May County Library/Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Music
Friday, June 23
JEFFREY GAINES: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.
MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.
Saturday, June 24
DAN & FAITH DREAM-INSPIRED FOLK: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9, Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
POPA CHUBBY: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $40. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.
Sunday, June 25
ABSECON CONCERTS IN THE PARK: 7 to 9 p.m. June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 4 p.m. Aug. 27; bring your own chair or blanket; Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave., Absecon. 609-641-0663.
BAY ATLANTIC SYMPHONY AT SURFSIDE: 7 to 8 p.m. fourth Sundays through Aug. 27; the Bay Atlantic Symphony presents a new Symphony by the Sea series at Surfside Park; Avalon Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
