Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Events

Wednesday, May 31

34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: BACH’S LUNCH AT THE WASHINGTON INN: 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Cape May Music Festival presents classical music and lunch; Washington Inn & Wine Bar, 801 Washington St., Cape May; $50. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.

BORED? GAMES!: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 10 to adult; games are family-friendly classic board games meant for at least two players; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER — ‘THE PLOT THICKENS’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 31, June 7; enjoy a three-course dinner and watch as the mystery and drama unfold; The Chalfonte Hotel, 301 Howard St., Cape May; $75. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.

NEW NATIONAL AEROSPACE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY PARK: noon to 2 p.m.; presentation and tour of the new National Aerospace Research & Technology (NARTP) Park, adjacent to the AC International Airport and FAA; 600 Aviation Research Blvd., Egg Harbor Township; $45. 609-214-4260 or eventbrite.com.

ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER BASICS: 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 31; for adults; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.

‘TASTY MEALS FOR ONE OR TWO’: 2 to 3 p.m.; live cooking demonstration by restauranteur Devon Smith; simple, budget-minded recipes to make at home; Ocean County Library, 10 E. Lacey Road, Lacey Township. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

WEDNESDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; for all ages; board games provided; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Thursday, June 1

'CELEBRATE!' AN EVENING WITH THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; The Arc of Atlantic County’s signature fundraising event held to raise resources for programs and services for individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families in our community; food, beverages, live music and dancing, 50/50 raffle and more; The Deck Bayfront Bar & Restaurant, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City; $75. 609-485-0800 or thearcatlantic.org.

CYBER THURSDAYS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

HOLY TRINITY GREEK FESTIVAL: 5 to 10 p.m. June 1, 2, noon to 11 p.m. June 3, noon to 10 p.m. June 4; authentic Greek food, dance performances, live music; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092.

MS NEW JERSEY SENIOR AMERICA PAGEANT 2023: 1 to 4 p.m.; precursor to the Ms Senior America Pageant; competition for women who have reached the "Age of Elegance," 60 years of age or older; Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah's Blvd., Atlantic City; $25. 908-216-8534.

SENIOR CRAFT AND ACTIVITIES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through June 29; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

For kids

Wednesday, May 31

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6 to 7 p.m. May 31, June 28, July 25, Aug. 29, movies to be determined; for ages 4 and older; refreshments provided; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9; for ages 6-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 31; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes; for ages 3 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

Thursday, June 1

123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Wednesday, May 31

RATHER BE READING BOOK CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. last Wednesdays through Aug. 30; call for each month’s book title; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Thursday, June 1

1ST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB WITH KATHY TWEED: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays through Dec. 7; meeting virtually on Zoom; discuss pre-selected readings with like minded individuals. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

AL-ANON MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays through December; by Al-Anon Family Groups; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; learn and practice your craft in a fun and welcoming environment; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.

TWP. OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, May 31

BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEDICARE 101 PRESENTED BY DANA MATKOVIC: 6 to 7 p.m. May 31, June 1, 7; seminar to educate individuals on the various types of Medicare Supplemental plans and prescription drug plans available; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest; free. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

STRETCH & BURN — WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA — WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA — WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, June 1

‘CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS’ ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; online group to share artwork, discuss the creative process, and work on projects among peers; presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

GENTLE YOGA WITH ELIZABETH KILCOURSE: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; bring a yoga mat; Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Wednesday, May 31

CELTIC THRONE – THE ROYAL JOURNEY OF IRISH DANCE: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Celtic Throne celebrates the dramatic and mysterious origins of Irish dance; Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High St., Millville; $40. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

Thursday, June 1

34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: NEW YORK CHAMBER ENSEMBLE: 7 to 9 p.m.; the New York Chamber Ensemble, led by Artistic Director Eliot Bailen, will perform a series of Baroque pieces; Church of The Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May; $20 to $30. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.