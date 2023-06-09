Events

Friday, June 9

CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m. June 9, 23; show off your car during the Car Cruises; 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or historicsmithville.com.

HERB DISH GARDEN (DEMO ONLY) WITH JOE ALVAREZ: 1 to 2 p.m.; Woodbine Community Redevelop, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine; free, registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

NORTH TO SHORE ATLANTIC CITY EVENTS: daily through June 11; live musical performances, open mic, spoken word, food, dance performance, move screenings, art, and more; various locations including Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Dante Hall, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Chicken Bone Beach, Absecon Lighthouse, Stockton University and more; prices vary. northtoshore.com/atlantic-city.

SECOND FRIDAY ART RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

Saturday, June 10

AUTHOR VISIT - KRISTIN HARMEL: 2 to 3:30 p.m.; author of "The Forest of Vanishing Stars," among other titles; Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 Route 9, Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

AVALON GARDEN CLUB 39TH ANNUAL FLOWER SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; enjoy beautiful flower arrangement and horticulture exhibits; Avalon Community Hall, 3001 Avalon Ave., Avalon. 610-291-0758 or avalongardenclub.org.

BOAT AMERICA BOAT SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; basic safe boating class; New Jersey law requires all operators of power boats complete an approved boating safety class for obtaining a NJ Boating Safety Certificate; St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E. Eighth St., Ocean City; $60. 609-399-4299 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.

GM AUTO SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; rain date June 11; day full of all things cars; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or historicsmithville.com.

JAMES' PAR FOR THE HARBOR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; fifth annual event; afternoon of food and drinks, basket raffles; benefits Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point; $50. 609-231-1402.

MAKER'S SPACE SEWING: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 10, 24; for teens and adults; discover how to sew both by hand and with machines; Hammonton Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton; registration required. 609-561-2264 or atlanticlibrary.org.

NJ BOATING SAFETY CERTIFICATE CLASS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; earn your NJ Boating Safety Certificate; 6708 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township; $75. 856-441 0242 or whitmanmarinetraining.com.

SATURDAY MOVIE TIME: 1 to 3 p.m. June 10, 24, July 8, 22, Aug. 5, 19; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Sunday, June 11

AUDITIONS FOR FOOL MOON THEATRE'S 'CLUE': 4 to 6 p.m. June 11, 6 to 8 p.m. June 12; Margate Community Church School, 8900 Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-457-0903 or foolmoontheatre.org.

HISTORY AND DESSERTS: 3 to 5 p.m.; local historian, Mark Demitroff, will speak on the history of Friendship Church and the surrounding area, followed by desserts and beverages in the social hall; Friendship Church, Weymouth Road, Buena; free, donations accepted. 609-636-7504.

LGBTQ+ PRESENTATION: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; learn about state and federal legislation regarding individual rights; Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church, 2116 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 856-364-2309 or ohchurch.org.

For kids

Friday, June 9

HOMESCHOOLERS WORKSHOP: LENAPE COIL POTS: 10 to 11 a.m.; presented by Jakes Branch County Park and sponsored by the Friends of the Stafford Library; for ages 8 to 11; STEM show-and-tell of replicas of Lenape artifacts; learn how the Lenape survived nature; Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township. 609-597-3381 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

'KINDNESS HEROES: THE SWORD IN THE STONE': 11 a.m. to noon; Talewise interactive program for ages 4 to 11; interactive re-imagining of the King Arthur legend centers on two friends who learn the value of kindness on a quest to save the kingdom; Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch, 217 S. Central Ave., Surf City. 732-349-6200 or theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

Saturday, June 10

DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

LET'S GO LEGO: 11 a.m. to noon every other Saturday through Aug. 19; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SPRINGTIME STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, June 10, 24; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; few quick stories, songs, an easy craft, plus a treat; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.

TEEN BOARD GAME AND SNACK AFTERNOONS: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 10, 24, July 8, 22, Aug. 5, 29; for kids and teens, ages 10 and older; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Friday, June 9

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Saturday, June 10

SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.

Health, fitness

Friday, June 9

YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through December; no class Sept. 8, Nov. 10, 24; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Sunday, June 11

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Friday, June 9

JOE LOUIS WALKER: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; guitarist, soulful singer, and prolific songwriter; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.

THE MACHINE PERFORMS PINK FLOYD: 8 to 10 p.m.; extends the musical legacy of Pink Floyd; 130 N. High St., Millville, $49. 856-327-6400 or levoy.net.

Saturday, June 10

LAURIE MORVAN BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $33. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

Sunday, June 11

'SONG FOR MY FATHER' SOUTH JERSEY AREA WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Atlantic County Institute of Technology, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Hamilton; free. 609-927-9470 or sjawe.com.