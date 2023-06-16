Events

Friday, June 16

ATLANTIC CITY JUNETEENTH CEREMONY: 12:30 p.m.; the city’s first Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony; music and cultural performances; open to the public; City Hall Courtyard, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City.

CARROLL GALLERY EXHIBIT: 'QUACKERY: THE AGE OF QUESTIONABLE MEDICAL MARVELS': on display through Oct. 30; exhibit of some of the so-called medical marvels during the late 19th and early 20th century; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.

WILLOW CREEK GONE COUNTRY: noon to 8 p.m.; 4-day event with live music, food and drink specials, and open air artisan market; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.

Saturday, June 17

'AN EVENING WITH BERNIE PARENT': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Philadelphia Flyers' Bernie Parent will talk about his book, "Unmasked: Bernie Parent and the Broad Street Bullies"; Avalon Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

'AN EVENING WITH JANE WONG': 4 to 6 p.m.; Mighty Writers Atlantic City will host author and poet Jane Wong in celebration of her debut memoir, "Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City"; 15 N. California Ave., Atlantic City; $25. 609-412-1767 or zeffy.com.

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.

CAPE ISLAND OCEAN FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; celebrate the ocean at the Cape Island Ocean Festival; rain date June 18; ocean-themed activities focused on the beauty and importance of the ocean, scavenger hunt, craft, visit with sea creatures, and more; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045.

'FUN, FRIENDSHIP, AND FIBER ARTS!' WITH DAWN CIFUENTES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; bring your projects with you; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City; free, registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

GARDENS OF CAPE MAY TOUR: 1 to 4 p.m.; self-guided tour; visit private gardens of Cape May gardeners as well as the gardens of the Emlen Physick Estate; various locations in Cape May; $35. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.

OCEAN CITY JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: 1 to 5 p.m.; live music, comedy, vendors, bounce houses, food trucks and more; Haven Avenue between 7th and 8th streets, Ocean City; free. festivalnj.com.

SUMMER OUTDOOR CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; crafters and vendors bring their wares to Cape May; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.

Sunday, June 18

JUNETEENTH PERFORMANCE: 6 p.m.; East Lynne Theater Company is hosting a staged reading, titled “Citizen James, or The Young Man Without a Country” to celebrate Juneteenth; one-man show about acclaimed novelist and civil rights activist James Baldwin; Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St.; donation only. EastLynneTheater.org.

STAIRWAY TO THE STARS: 8 to 10 p.m.; see the stars on the night of the new moon from the top of the Cape May lighthouse; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May; $12.

Monday, June 19

BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through August 28; wander the shore in search of tideline treasures; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION AT MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Harriet Tubman Museum at Macedonia Baptist Church, Lafayette Street, Cape May.

LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

OUTDOOR LIVING AND GARDEN TOUR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; six private gardens and three public gardens on LBI open their gates to visitors; various locations on Long Beach Island; $40. 609-848-9875 or thegardencluboflbi.com.

SIT-N-KNIT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21; gather together to share your projects; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.

For kids

Saturday, June 17

DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Monday, June 19

ART IN ALL FORMS FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, June 19, July 17, Aug. 14; art for teens ages 12 and older; supplies provided; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Friday, June 16

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Saturday, June 17

KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE CHESS CLUB: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 26; open to all ages; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration requested. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Monday, June 19

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.

LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.

START THE DAY WITH A BOOK CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 19, July 17, Aug. 14; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Friday, June 16

YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through December; no class Sept. 8, Nov. 10, 24; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Saturday, June 17

MORNING RISE AND SHINE YOGA: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 17, July 1, 15, Aug. 5, 19; summer session with certified yoga instructor; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Sunday, June 18

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, June 19

CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; with Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; light refreshments served; for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Sept. 14; no class July 6, Sept. 4; Cape May County Library/Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Music

Friday, June 16

BLUES AND R&B VOCALIST CURTIS SALGADO: 7 to 11:30 p.m.; part of the Somers Point Beach Concert Series; Municipal Beach Park, 798 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-6069 or somerspointbeachconcerts.com.

'ELVISTORY: THE KING OF THE SILVER SCREEN': 2 to 3 p.m.; presented and performed by Ruben Castillo; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City; free, registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.

WOODEN SHIPS BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

Saturday, June 17

RAEL: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Genesis and Peter Gabriel​; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

Sunday, June 18

34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: 11TH ANNUAL GEORGE MESTERHAZY TRIBUTE CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; tribute to George Masterhazy by his musical colleagues; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May; $25 to $35. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.

THE NEW CLUB HARLEM REVUE: 7 p.m. doors open; 8 p.m. showtime; taste of the magic that was Club Harlem; The Claridge Hotel Celebrity Theater, 123 S. Indiana Ave, Atlantic City; $30 to $60. 609-626-0043.