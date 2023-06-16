Events
Friday, June 16
ATLANTIC CITY JUNETEENTH CEREMONY: 12:30 p.m.; the city’s first Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony; music and cultural performances; open to the public; City Hall Courtyard, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City.
CARROLL GALLERY EXHIBIT: 'QUACKERY: THE AGE OF QUESTIONABLE MEDICAL MARVELS': on display through Oct. 30; exhibit of some of the so-called medical marvels during the late 19th and early 20th century; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
WILLOW CREEK GONE COUNTRY: noon to 8 p.m.; 4-day event with live music, food and drink specials, and open air artisan market; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.
People are also reading…
Saturday, June 17
'AN EVENING WITH BERNIE PARENT': 7 to 8:30 p.m.; Philadelphia Flyers' Bernie Parent will talk about his book, "Unmasked: Bernie Parent and the Broad Street Bullies"; Avalon Surfside Park, 2901 Avalon Ave., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.
'AN EVENING WITH JANE WONG': 4 to 6 p.m.; Mighty Writers Atlantic City will host author and poet Jane Wong in celebration of her debut memoir, "Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City"; 15 N. California Ave., Atlantic City; $25. 609-412-1767 or zeffy.com.
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
CAPE ISLAND OCEAN FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; celebrate the ocean at the Cape Island Ocean Festival; rain date June 18; ocean-themed activities focused on the beauty and importance of the ocean, scavenger hunt, craft, visit with sea creatures, and more; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045.
'FUN, FRIENDSHIP, AND FIBER ARTS!' WITH DAWN CIFUENTES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; bring your projects with you; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City; free, registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
GARDENS OF CAPE MAY TOUR: 1 to 4 p.m.; self-guided tour; visit private gardens of Cape May gardeners as well as the gardens of the Emlen Physick Estate; various locations in Cape May; $35. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
OCEAN CITY JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: 1 to 5 p.m.; live music, comedy, vendors, bounce houses, food trucks and more; Haven Avenue between 7th and 8th streets, Ocean City; free. festivalnj.com.
SUMMER OUTDOOR CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; crafters and vendors bring their wares to Cape May; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
Sunday, June 18
JUNETEENTH PERFORMANCE: 6 p.m.; East Lynne Theater Company is hosting a staged reading, titled “Citizen James, or The Young Man Without a Country” to celebrate Juneteenth; one-man show about acclaimed novelist and civil rights activist James Baldwin; Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St.; donation only. EastLynneTheater.org.
STAIRWAY TO THE STARS: 8 to 10 p.m.; see the stars on the night of the new moon from the top of the Cape May lighthouse; Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Light House Ave., Cape May; $12.
Monday, June 19
BEACHCOMBING THE CREST: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays through August 28; wander the shore in search of tideline treasures; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
ESL CAREER READINESS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through July 31; learn how to use the Engen Language Upskilling platform, which provides ESL classes and tutorials with a focus on job interview skills, and the food and beverage industry and hospitality industry; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION AT MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Harriet Tubman Museum at Macedonia Baptist Church, Lafayette Street, Cape May.
LINE DANCING - WITH SUSAN PENNYPACKER: noon to 12:45 p.m. Mondays; no meetings Sept. 4, Oct. 9; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MEDITATIVE DRUM CIRCLE: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays; bring your own instrument or borrow one; no meetings Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 25; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
OUTDOOR LIVING AND GARDEN TOUR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; six private gardens and three public gardens on LBI open their gates to visitors; various locations on Long Beach Island; $40. 609-848-9875 or thegardencluboflbi.com.
SIT-N-KNIT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21; gather together to share your projects; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.
For kids
Saturday, June 17
DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Monday, June 19
ART IN ALL FORMS FOR TEENS: 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, June 19, July 17, Aug. 14; art for teens ages 12 and older; supplies provided; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - ABSECON: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME - EGG HARBOR CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 28; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Groups
Friday, June 16
AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.
Saturday, June 17
KNIGHTS OF THE SQUARE TABLE CHESS CLUB: 1 to 3 p.m. every other Saturday through Aug. 26; open to all ages; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon; registration requested. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Monday, June 19
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: 11 a.m. Mondays; for those troubled by someone else's drinking; Egg Harbor City Senior Center, 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City. AL-ANON.org.
LONGPORT NEEDLERS: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; bring your needle/crochet craft project and join us for a time of crafting and socializing; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
START THE DAY WITH A BOOK CLUB: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 19, July 17, Aug. 14; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Health, fitness
Friday, June 16
YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through December; no class Sept. 8, Nov. 10, 24; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Saturday, June 17
MORNING RISE AND SHINE YOGA: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 17, July 1, 15, Aug. 5, 19; summer session with certified yoga instructor; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.
Sunday, June 18
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, June 19
CHAIR YOGA - WITH LYNNE CATARRO: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; no class 9/4, 10/9, 12/25; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MEMORY CAFÉ: 2 to 4 p.m. third Mondays; with Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; light refreshments served; for those experiencing memory loss, as well as their caregivers and family members; Cape May Court House Branch, 30 Mechanic St., Middle Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOGA WITH SUZANNE KUBIK: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays through Sept. 14; no class July 6, Sept. 4; Cape May County Library/Stone Harbor Branch, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
Music
Friday, June 16
BLUES AND R&B VOCALIST CURTIS SALGADO: 7 to 11:30 p.m.; part of the Somers Point Beach Concert Series; Municipal Beach Park, 798 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-653-6069 or somerspointbeachconcerts.com.
'ELVISTORY: THE KING OF THE SILVER SCREEN': 2 to 3 p.m.; presented and performed by Ruben Castillo; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City; free, registration requested. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.
MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.
WOODEN SHIPS BAND: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.
Saturday, June 17
RAEL: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Genesis and Peter Gabriel; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.
Sunday, June 18
34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: 11TH ANNUAL GEORGE MESTERHAZY TRIBUTE CONCERT: 7 to 9 p.m.; tribute to George Masterhazy by his musical colleagues; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May; $25 to $35. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.
THE NEW CLUB HARLEM REVUE: 7 p.m. doors open; 8 p.m. showtime; taste of the magic that was Club Harlem; The Claridge Hotel Celebrity Theater, 123 S. Indiana Ave, Atlantic City; $30 to $60. 609-626-0043.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.