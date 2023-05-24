Events

Wednesday, May 24

BORED? GAMES!: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31; for ages 10 to adult; games are family-friendly classic board games meant for at least two players; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS (VIRTUAL): 7 to 8:15 p.m.; held via Zoom; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

ONE-ON-ONE COMPUTER BASICS: 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through May 31; for adults; Brigantine Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine. 609-266-0110 or atlanticlibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 30; for all ages; board games provided; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Thursday, May 25

ARTIST MARK KOSTABI IN STONE HARBOR: exhibit on display May 25 through 29; meet contemporary artist Mark Kostabi and experience a newly curated body of work; 6 to 9 p.m. May 27, 28, meet the artist event; Ocean Galleries, 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-368-7777 or oceangalleries.com.

CYBER THURSDAYS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

PARKMOBILE TUTORIAL: 1 to 2 p.m. May 25, June 8, July 6; learn the parking system used in Ventnor; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SENIOR CRAFT AND ACTIVITIES: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through June 29; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Friday, May 26

CAR CRUISE: 5 to 8 p.m. May 26, June 10, 23; show off your car during the Car Cruises; 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township. 609-748-8999 or historicsmithville.com.

Saturday, May 27

FANTASY ADVENTURE FEST AT HISTORIC SMITHVILLE: 1 to 5 p.m. May 27, 28; performance of "Peter Pan and the Pirates" by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company; live music; performance of "The Fairy by the Well," a magical fairy tale; Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Galloway Township; free. 609-377-9125 or historicsmithville.com.

SATURDAY MOVIE TIME: 1 to 3 p.m. May 27, June 10, 24, July 8, 22, Aug. 5, 19; Pleasantville Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or atlanticlibrary.org.

UPPER TOWNSHIP STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; presented by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township; strawberries for sale; handmade crafts, live music, food, strawberry shortcake and ice cream; rain date May 28; Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road, Greenfield (Upper Township). UpperTwpHistory.org.

WALK-IN JOB SKILLS LAB: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through June 24; receive assistance with job-related tasks; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or acfpl.org.

Monday, May 29

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 a.m. to noon; veteran's pay tribute to fallen comrades; Veteran's Memorial Park, Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-4027.

LONGPORT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; begins at 33rd Street and Atlantic Avenue, and continue up to Ventnor Avenue and then south to the Park & Gazebo at the foot of the Longport Bridge where a ceremony will be held. 609-645-3511.

MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: hosted by Greater Absecon Island VFW Post 215 Ventnor; first service will be at Ventnor City Hall at 9:45 a.m. followed by a service at the Post Home at 11 a.m.; 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor. 609-703-1975 or vfw215.org.

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 to 11 a.m.; Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.

For kids

Wednesday, May 24

PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9; for ages 6-36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through May 31; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes; for ages 3 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

Thursday, May 25

123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 10; for ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; Galloway Township Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or atlanticlibrary.org.

LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through May 25; for ages 5 to 13; Absecon branch/Atlantic County Library System, 305 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-646-2228 or atlanticlibrary.org.

STORYTIME: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays through May 25; for ages 12 to 36 months; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Friday, May 26

BABY'S FIRST STORIES: 10 to 11 a.m.; rhymes, movement, and stories for little ones up to 18 months with a caregiver; Stafford Branch Library, 129 N. Main St., Stafford Township. 609-597-3381 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

Saturday, May 27

DROP-IN LEGO PLAYTIME: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

FREE FAMILY MOVIE AND LEGO PLAY: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Tuckerton Branch Library, 380 Bay Ave., Tuckerton. 609-296-1470 or theoceancountylibrary.org.

KIDS' EVENT: BOOK BINGO: 10 to 11 a.m.; kick off the first weekend of summer with the return of Book Bingo; a few rounds of Bingo, win books or other prizes; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. 609-967-7155 or avalonfreelibrary.org.

LET'S GO LEGO: 11 a.m. to noon every other Saturday through Aug. 19; Mays Landing Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through August; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SATURDAY MOVIE MATINEE: 2 to 5 p.m.; for ages 4 and older; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.

SPRINGTIME STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 27, June 10, 24; for ages 3 1/2 to 5, siblings welcome; few quick stories, songs, an easy craft, plus a treat; Somers Point Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point; registration required. 609-927-7113 or atlanticlibrary.org.

TEEN BOARD GAME AND SNACK AFTERNOONS: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, May 27, June 10, 24, July 8, 22, Aug. 5, 29; for kids and teens, ages 10 and older; Egg Harbor Township/Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Groups

Wednesday, May 24

LIFE IN WAVES - ONLINE WORKING WOMEN'S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, May 25

AL-ANON MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays through December; by Al-Anon Family Groups; Cape May County Library/Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CROCHET GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31; learn and practice your craft in a fun and welcoming environment; Egg Harbor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-804-1063 or atlanticlibrary.org.

FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

HAMILTON SUSTAINABILITEAM MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Thursdays, no meeting in November; discuss how to make the Township of Hamilton more sustainable now and in the future; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. 609-805-1236 or townshipofhamilton.com.

MEETINGS FOR FAMILY MEMBERS OF INDIVIDUALS AFFECTED BY MENTAL ILLNESS AND/OR SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER: 10:30 a.m. second and fourth Thursdays; 7 p.m. third Thursdays; choose from daytime or evening meeting times; online-only; workshop-style meeting among peers with a new topic each group; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County through the Intensive Family Support Services program. 609-517-8614 or mhaac.info.

Friday, May 26

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

CONVERSATIONAL LENAPE LANGUAGE - WITH TERI HISLOP: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; newcomers welcome; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'LIGHTBULB' ONLINE GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays; virtual group presented by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey; weekly online discussion group and forum to ask questions about mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHANJ.org.

Saturday, May 27

CHESS CLUB: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through May 27; for adults and interested teens and children, ages 8 and older; Ventnor City Branch/Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or atlanticlibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, May 24

BARRE STAR: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May; combination of ballet, flexibility, yoga/balance and strength training; Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

MEDITATION MEET-UP WITH TED COSTA: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through December; Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

STRETCH & BURN - WITH KELLIE WOOD: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; hosted by Cape May County Library; virtual event; no registration required. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

TAI CHI & QIGONG: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; with Cheryl Crews and Denise Jones; Lower Cape Branch, 2600 Bayshore Road, Lower Township. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA - WITH JANET SPADA: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Wildwood Crest Library, and Thursdays at Lower Township Library; no meetings July 12, 26, Nov. 22, 23. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

ZUMBA - WITH KELLIE: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or Events.CMCLibrary.org.

Thursday, May 25

GENTLE YOGA - WITH ELIZABETH KILCOURSE: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; bring a yoga mat; Upper Township Branch, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, May 26

ANYTHING GOES FITNESS: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.; Cape May County Library/Wildwood Crest Branch, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

YOGA WITH TANYA DELFINI: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through December; no class Sept. 8, Nov. 10, 24; Cape May County Library/Sea Isle City Branch, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6350 or events.cmclibrary.org.

Sunday, May 28

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Thursday, May 25

34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: OKCELLO: 7 to 9 p.m.; opening performance of the 34th Cape May Music Festival; Church of The Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May; $35. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.

Friday, May 26

BROWN SUGAR: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; Rolling Stones tribute; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $28-$35. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

FIRE PIT FRIDAY & LIVE MUSIC: 4 to 8 p.m.; sit around fire pits enjoying live music from John King; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.

MUSIC TO MY EARS - ONLINE: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 4; uplifting online discussion group in which participants share favorite music selections and what it means to them; virtual event hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or mhanj.org.

Saturday, May 27

BEES DELUXE: 7:30 to 10 p.m.; The Lizzie Rose Music Room, 217 E. Main St., Tuckerton; $33. 908-310-2941 or lizzierosemusic.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT WILLOW CREEK WINERY WITH MARK FISHER: 1 to 4 p.m.; Willow Creek Winery & Farm, 168 Stevens St., W. Cape May. 609-770-8782 or willowcreekwinerycapemay.com.

Sunday, May 28

34TH ANNUAL CAPE MAY MUSIC FESTIVAL: ATLANTIC BRASS BAND: 7 to 9 p.m.; Cape May Rotary Park, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-5404 or capemaymac.org.