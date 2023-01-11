Commissioner Director Vicari asks Biden for more money for Ocean County

TOMS RIVER — Ocean County Commissioners Director Joseph H. Vicari has appealed to President Joe Biden for more federal dollars to be directed to the county.

"We need assistance to ensure that our more than 200,000 senior citizens continue to receive the best possible care,” Vicari, the longest-serving county commissioner in New Jersey, said in a letter to the president.

Vicari, a Republican, sent the letter to the White Horse less than 24 hours after being sworn in as 2023's Commissioner Board director, Ocean County officials said in a news release issued Wednesday.

In his letter, Vicari advocated for senior citizens, saying that the county's programs for its oldest residents could improve if more money was provided from Washington.

“The county already funds numerous programs to keep our older residents safe and healthy, but with Washington’s help I know we can do even more,” Vicari said. “For the same cost as a one-day stay in the hospital, we can feed a senior through our meals-on-wheels program for an entire year.”

The Press's coverage area in Ocean County is represented in the U.S. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, a frequent Biden critic. Van Drew's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Vicari, who is also the liaison to the Ocean County Office of Senior Services, said the county government currently funds multiple preventive health and nutritional problems for its older constituents.

Vicari also would like to see federal dollars being used to protect the Barnegat Bay, saying more federal dollars could add to protection efforts, including through Ocean County's work with the National Estuary Program.

More federal funding would be used to fund the county's pump-out boat program and new initiatives to teach the public about bay protection practices, Vicari said, adding that beach preservation could also benefit from taxpayers' dollars obtained from the capital city.

“We have always balanced the need for preserving the bay with the desires of residents and tourists who enjoy the bay for boating, swimming and fishing,” Vicari said.

Whether or not the letter was received by the White House was unclear on Wednesday morning.

Attempts to reach the White House's press team were unsuccessful.