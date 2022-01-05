Commission will look at citizen's proposal for new Atlantic City wards

He said his main goal was to create compact and contiguous wards, and to not move the residence of a current member of council to a different ward. Ward boundaries must have natural or manmade features such as roads on their boundaries.

“They can’t be an arbitrary line,” Zelinsky said.

In both scenarios created by Zelinsky, two blocks of Trenton Avenue in Chelsea would move from the 6th to the 5th ward, moving 496 people. Then more moves would be made down the line to the 5th, 4th and 3rd wards. A total of about 1,400 people would be affected by each of the two scenarios.

Both of his scenarios give part of the Boardwalk to each of the six wards.

Zelinsky could not say how many people would be affected by the third scenario considered. And details of a fourth scenario from Kioukis have yet to be made public.

“Of course I like map three,” said Tom Harrell, who lives in a condominium building on Bartram Avenue. “I hate that we are not together with other condo associations.”

Beachfront condo residents have a lot of common interests and needs and should be able to advocate for their needs through council, he said.