Comments sought on Somers Point bayfront development

SOMERS POINT — With growing economic opportunities, Somers Point is publishing an online survey for feedback on future developments to the Bayfront Historic District.
Comments are requested from those "who live, work, shop and eat" in the district. Those interested in completing the survey can do so through the city's website, and the deadline is Dec. 31.
Comments are being collected for the state Department of Community Affairs, which designated the city in the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) in October. A $125,000 grant for Bayfront Historic District improvements was included in the initiation designation for economic development.
Somers Point expects funds in that amount every year for five years. Somers Point will create an implementation plan that combines significant community engagement, local knowledge, and hard data, the city said Tuesday.
Somers Point is among 40 communities that have received the NPP designation since is was revived in 2019 by Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs.
Somers Point has undergone economic development in the past year, having had a national retailer Target open a store in the shopping center off New Road, in place of the former Big Lots. Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle renovated the former Boston Market into a new location off New Road, as well.
The city also received a proposal from Provco Partners L.P. to construct a new Aldi grocery store at the current Walgreens site.
