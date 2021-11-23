Comments sought on Somers Point bayfront development

SOMERS POINT — With growing economic opportunities, Somers Point is publishing an online survey for feedback on future developments to the Bayfront Historic District.

Comments are requested from those "who live, work, shop and eat" in the district. Those interested in completing the survey can do so through the city's website, and the deadline is Dec. 31.

Comments are being collected for the state Department of Community Affairs, which designated the city in the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) in October. A $125,000 grant for Bayfront Historic District improvements was included in the initiation designation for economic development.

Somers Point expects funds in that amount every year for five years. Somers Point will create an implementation plan that combines significant community engagement, local knowledge, and hard data, the city said Tuesday.