NORTH WILDWOOD — An assessment team from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will be reviewing the city's police force this week.
The team will examine the department's operations beginning Friday, police said in a news release.
“Verification by the team that the North Wildwood Police Department meets the Commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence," Chief John Stevenson said.
Employees and the public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. The public may call 609-522-2030, ext. 1625, from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 24. Comments can be emailed to kmadden@nwpd.org.
A five-minute limit on telephone calls will be imposed, and they must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. Information about them can be obtained by calling 609-522-2030, ext. 1502.
Anyone with written comments can provide them to hdelgado@njsacop.org or write the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.
