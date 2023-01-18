Comments sought for Ocean County Sheriff's Office accreditation

TOMS RIVER — Assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police are scheduled to review the Ocean County Sheriff's Office early next month.

The team will examine the Office's policies, procedures, management operations and support services on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy said on Wednesday.

"Verification by the team that the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office meets the Commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Mastronardy said in a news release issued by county officials.

Comments from both the public and employees are welcomed during the accreditation process, officials said.

Telephone comments can be accepted by calling 732-929-4748 from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 3. Emailed comments can be sent to internalaffairsOCsheriff@co.ocean.nj.us., officials said.

A five-minute limit is imposed on telephone comments, which must address the Sheriff's Office's ability to comply with NJSACOP standards.

Information on the standards can be obtained by calling Capt. Robert Woardell, at 732-288-7630.

Written comments can also be sent to the accreditation program director at hdelgado@njsacop.org, or by writing to NJSACOP's Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

The Sheriff’s Office must comply with NJSACOP Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (LEAP) standards to achieve accredited status, officials said.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Mastronardy said.