Comment sought for Hamilton Township police reaccreditation

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Members of the public may submit comments to an accreditation team when they arrive in the township next Monday to examine the township's police department.

The accreditation team from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will inspect the department's policies, procedures, management, operations and support services, the department said in a Tuesday news release.

“Verification by the team that the Township of Hamilton Police Department meets the Commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, a recognition our agency has held since 2009," Chief Greg Ciambrone said in a statement.

Comments can be made by phone, at 609-625-7437, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Emailed comments can be sent to Sgt. Cheryl McCarthy, at cmccarthy@townshipofhamilton.com.

A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the Township of Hamilton Police Department, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing, and those interested in reviewing them can call McCarthy, at 609-625-2700 ext. 557.

Those wanting to provide written comments may send them by email to Harry Delgado, accreditation program manager, hdelgado@njsacop.org, by phone, at 856-988-5880, or write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

