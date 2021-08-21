Commander Max Slusher retires from the Navy after more than 41 years

Finally, to keep with tradition, he requested his retirement, and then walked down the dock and sailed away one last time on a boat he just purchased for the occasion.

“I served as long as I did because I love the people, and I love the service,” said Slusher, of Brigantine. “That really sums it up. It was some of the best times and some of the worst times of my life. It became a part of me, and as it became a part of me, I hope a part of me is in the Navy well past when I’m gone.”

Among his many friends there, including those who served with him, were Stuart Lockhart, Walt Vernon and Chris Carrier. The four friends are close.

Lockhart, a retired U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel, has known Slusher since the new retiree enlisted. Vernon, a retired major in the U.S. Army, worked with Slusher in the Atlantic County government even before he enlisted. Carrier, also retired from the Army, has been good friends with Slusher for a very long time.

And all four are local, too, which plays into the long companionship.

"We all knew him when was an enlisted sailor and, it's funny, he always had this view of staying in the Navy," said Lockhart, of Northfield. "He loved the Navy. We were all there at his commissioning. There was actually a party here.