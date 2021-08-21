Commander Max Slusher retires from the Navy after more than 41 years

BRIGANTINE — Max Slusher grew up in Ocean City.
Naturally, the 61-year-old was raised on the water and boats.
“All I ever wanted was to be a sailor and be on ships,” Slusher said.
And he spent his career doing just that.
After 41-plus years of service, accomplishments and accolades, Slusher celebrated his retirement Saturday from the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve with family and friends at the Elks Lodge.
Slusher ended his service as a commander.
Under a tent outside the lodge with a large crowd of supporters at seats and tables, the ceremony began with the color corps holding the flags and the national anthem being sung by Randy McCargo of the AshCats, the band that performed at the reception afterward.
Commander David Johnson, the master of ceremonies, spoke highly of Slusher, calling him a great man and pointing out how lucky the country is to have had him serve all these years.
Johnson then handed the microphone over to Slusher, dressed in his uniform, and a rousing applause followed. Slusher, who enlisted in the Navy in 1979, told stories of his service and how special the time has been to him. He handed out roses to family members, including his wife, Andrea.
Finally, to keep with tradition, he requested his retirement, and then walked down the dock and sailed away one last time on a boat he just purchased for the occasion.
“I served as long as I did because I love the people, and I love the service,” said Slusher, of Brigantine. “That really sums it up. It was some of the best times and some of the worst times of my life. It became a part of me, and as it became a part of me, I hope a part of me is in the Navy well past when I’m gone.”
Among his many friends there, including those who served with him, were Stuart Lockhart, Walt Vernon and Chris Carrier. The four friends are close.
Lockhart, a retired U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel, has known Slusher since the new retiree enlisted. Vernon, a retired major in the U.S. Army, worked with Slusher in the Atlantic County government even before he enlisted. Carrier, also retired from the Army, has been good friends with Slusher for a very long time.
And all four are local, too, which plays into the long companionship.
"We all knew him when was an enlisted sailor and, it's funny, he always had this view of staying in the Navy," said Lockhart, of Northfield. "He loved the Navy. We were all there at his commissioning. There was actually a party here.
"Somewhere there is a photo of us in our younger days," Lockhart said with a laugh. "Max had a great career. And, out of all of us, he stayed in the longest."
"He is the Grand Old Man of the Navy," said Carrier, who was raised in Brigantine but now lives in California.
As friends with Slusher, the three had some fun, joking around about how long he stayed in the service. Lockhart, with a laugh, said "Max won. He outbeat us all."
"Max didn't realize he could leave," Carrier joked.
"It's a real pleasure to be here," said Vernon, of Galloway Township. "This brings his career all together."
For Slusher, the reason he stayed in the service for so long was simple:his love of the job. He said it was the greatest time of his life, and a decision he will never regret.
"I'm going to miss it, but there is always time to move on," he said. "This is the case. You need younger people to serve. There is a time to move on and step aside and let the young people you trained take over."
Slusher, who also graduated from St. Augustine Prep, ended his career with a list of accolades.
The commander received the Meritorious Service Medal (four awards), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy Achievement Medal (three awards), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy Battle “E” Ribbon (two awards), Navy Reserve Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Fleet Marine Force Ribbon, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Medal (two awards), Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal and Humanitarian Service Medal.
Slusher also earned the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Insignia, the Supply Corps Expeditionary Warfare Badge and the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Pin.
He served multiple times in the Persian Gulf, Fifth Fleet Area of Responsibility as officer-in-charge, the Mobile Air Cargo Handlers Team Two with the Third Marine Air Wing. He also served in Germany, Korea, Mali in Africa, Al Anbar Province in Iraq, Haiti and many others.
"It is extremely honoring to watch him do his job," said Nick Slusher, Max's 26-year-old son. "We are really proud of him and always look forward to the times we could spend alone time, family time, with him. To everyone else, he is Commander Slusher. To us, he's dad."
Nick has served the last four years in the Army and is based at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. The St. Augustine graduate met his wife, Lyndsie, through the military. Lyndsie just returned in May from Afghanistan. Nick said he was very motivated by his father, and his service "resonated with me," which is one reason he joined the Army.
Max has two other children, Nicholas and Colette.
But "he didn't tell me (to join the service)," Nick said with a smile.
Max Slusher will always cherish his time in the Navy.
"It's been a blast," he said.
