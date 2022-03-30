Ocean City to host comic convention this weekend

OCEAN CITY — The sixth OC Con will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk.

One of the headliners of the convention will be Roger Clark, an actor who voiced the lead role of Arthur Morgan in the 2018 video game “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

Clark will hold a meet-and-greet from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Also featured will be Tony DiGerolamo, a New Jersey writer and comedian. DiGerolamo has penned several “Simpsons” comic books, as well as comics about the mythical Jersey Devil, and has worked on TV's "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher." He is currently working on another Jersey Devil-themed novella called “The Pineys.”

The convention also will feature Bob Petrecca, an artist who has worked for DC, Marvel Comics and Upper Deck over his career and is currently working on a comic adaptation for an album by the rock band Dear Hunter. Other guests include Bob's son Luke Petrecca, who also does work for Upper Deck and Dear Hunter; Micahel S. Bracco, who has worked on “The Creators” graphic novel; Galica Graphics artist Garland Holloman; and New Jersey comic book artist and writer Jason Pharo.

The convention will hold a 1-mile “superhero” run on the Boardwalk at 9 a.m. Saturday, along with a “superhero” obstacle course race at 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Sign up for either event at the Civic Center at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk or at the show's website.

The Ocean City Pops Orchestra will perform at the convention Saturday. The Saber Guild Zeffo Temple will stage a lightsaber training session for children Sunday.

The convention will be capped off by Sunday’s cosplay contest.

General admission is free. Registration for the races ranges between $15 and $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger.

A full list of guests, as well as a list of vendors, panels and activities, is at ocnjcon.com.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.