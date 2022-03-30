Comic Convention to be held at Ocean City this weekend

OCEAN CITY — The sixth OC-Con festival will be held at the Ocean City Music Pier on Saturday and Sunday, making a return after its 2021 outing.

One of the headlines of the convention is Roger Clark – the actor who played the leading role of Arthur Morgan in the widely-acclaimed 2018 video game “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

Clark will hold a meet-and-greet on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Also featured will be Tony DiGerolamo, a New Jersey writer and comedian.

DiGerolamo has penned several “Simpsons” comic books, as well as comic books about the mythical Jersey Devil, and has worked on Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher. He is currently working on another Jersey Devil themed novella called “The Pineys.”

The convention will also feature Bob Petrecca, who has worked for DC Comics, Marvel Comics and Upper Deck over his career and is currently working on a comic adaptation for an album from the rock band Dear Hunter. Other guests include Luke Petrecca, who also does work for Upper Decks and Dear Hunter; Micahel S. Bracco, who has worked on “The Creators” graphic novel; Galica Graphics artist Garland Holloman; New Jersey comic book artists and writer Jason Pharo.

A full list of guests, as well as a list of vendors, panels and activities, can be found at the www.ocnjcon.com website.

The convention will hold a 1-mile “superhero” run on the boardwalk on Saturday at 9 a.m., along with a “superhero” obstacle course race on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. One can sign up for either event at the Ocean City Civic Center at Sixth Street and the Boardwalk. There is also a link on the www.ocnjcon.com to a page that provides

More information about registration for the races can be found at www.ocnj.us/occonsuperherorundash

The Ocean City Pops Orchestra will perform at the convention Saturday. The Saber Guild Zeffo Temple will stage a lightsaber training for children in attendance Sunday.

The convention will be capped off by Sunday’s Cosplay Contest.

General admission to the convention is free. Registration fees for the races range between $15 and $20 and are only $10 for those who are 12 years old or younger.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

