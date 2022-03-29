 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian Chris Rock scheduled to perform in Atlantic City

94th Academy Awards - Show

Will Smith, bottom, approaches presenter Chris Rock onstage before slapping him at the Oscars, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

 AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

ATLANTIC CITY — Comedian and actor Chris Rock is scheduled to perform in Atlantic City this weekend.

During his Oscars appearance Sunday the comedian was slapped by actor Will Smith.

Rock is scheduled for two shows Saturday night, at 7 and 10 p.m., at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Rock made headlines Sunday evening after receiving an on-air slap by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Both men have since taken to social media to apologize for their actions.

Rock is currently on his Ego Death World Tour 2022.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

