Comedian Chris Rock scheduled to perform in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Comedian and actor Chris Rock is scheduled to perform in Atlantic City this weekend.
During his Oscars appearance Sunday the comedian was slapped by actor Will Smith.
Rock is scheduled for two shows Saturday night, at 7 and 10 p.m., at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
Rock made headlines Sunday evening after receiving an on-air slap by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Both men have since taken to social media to apologize for their actions.
Rock is currently on his Ego Death World Tour 2022.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.