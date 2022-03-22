 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian Amy Schumer announces show in Atlantic City this summer

  • 0
ATLANTIC CITY — Comedian and actress Amy Schumer will make Atlantic City her second stop on her "Whore Tour" which begins later this year.

Schumer's show in the city is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort, according to an announcement post on Schumer's social media pages. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The 40-year-old comedian stars in Hulu's new series "Life & Beth," with the first season premiering last week. Schumer is the show's executive producer.

Schumer will also co-host this year's Academy Awards March 27 alongside Wanda Sikes and Regina Hall.

Schumer has also starred in films, including 2015's "Trainwreck," in which she appeared alongside actor Bill Hader. She's also appeared on Saturday Night Live.

