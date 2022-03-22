Comedian Amy Schumer announces show in Atlantic City this summer

ATLANTIC CITY — Comedian and actress Amy Schumer will make Atlantic City her second stop on her "Whore Tour" which begins later this year.
Schumer's show in the city is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort, according to an announcement post on Schumer's social media pages. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The 40-year-old comedian stars in Hulu's new series "Life & Beth," with the first season premiering last week. Schumer is the show's executive producer.
Schumer will also co-host this year's Academy Awards March 27 alongside Wanda Sikes and Regina Hall.
Schumer has also starred in films, including 2015's "Trainwreck," in which she appeared alongside actor Bill Hader. She's also appeared on Saturday Night Live.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.