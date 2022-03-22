Comedian Amy Schumer announces Atlantic City show: Briefs

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer will make Atlantic City the second stop on her "Whore Tour" that begins later this year.

Schumer's show in the city is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort, according to an announcement post on Schumer's social media pages. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The 40-year-old comedian stars in Hulu's series "Life & Beth," with the first season having premiered last week. Schumer also is the show's executive producer.

Schumer also will co-host this year's Academy Awards on Sunday alongside Wanda Sikes and Regina Hall.

Schumer has starred in films, including 2015's "Trainwreck," in which she appeared alongside actor Bill Hader. She's also appeared on "Saturday Night Live."

'West Side Story' star not invited to Oscars: Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, director and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose. Yet the star of the movie musical will not be among those attending the ceremony Sunday.

Rachel Zegler, the 20-year-old who plays Maria, posted Sunday that she tried to go but "it doesn't seem to be happening" and that she will be rooting for "West Side Story" from her couch.

"I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess," Zegler continued on Instagram. "Thanks for all the shock and outrage — I'm disappointed, too. But that's OK. So proud of our movie."

The post drew a lot of attention online as many couldn't fathom why the lead of a best picture nominee wouldn't have been invited to the ceremony or at least been asked to present an award.

Best picture nominees are allotted a certain number of tickets by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which the film's studio then doles out as they see fit. Presenters and individual nominees get a pair of tickets. And other spots in the room go to the broadcaster, sponsors and academy members, who can enter a lottery.

Zegler is not nominated, but to only make things more vexing, her next big role is as Snow White, which she is currently filming in London. Some wondered why The Walt Disney Co., which owns Oscars broadcaster ABC, wouldn't want their new Snow White there in some capacity, like presenting or performing. Others saw it as a missed opportunity to have a rising young Latina star represented at the show. Disney and Academy representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Russ Tamblyn, who played Riff in the 1961 "West Side Story" and is a voting member of the Academy, tweeted that it was the Academy's, "duty to find Rachel a seat at the Oscars.... When they say representation matters, this is what that means. Please do right by her."

Alec Baldwin tweeted that he would buy Zegler two tickets to the show.

Iconic Monroe image coming to auction: An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie's auction house estimating the price at around $200 million.

The silkscreen image known as "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie's said Monday.

If it met the sale estimate, the 1964 painting would be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to be auctioned, Christie's said.

The proceeds of the sale would go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which is putting the painting up for auction.

The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.

