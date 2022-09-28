 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian, actor Louis C.K. coming to Atlantic City

Sincerely Louis C.K

‘Sincerely Louis C.K.’ isn’t just good, it’s one of his best specials of all time.

ATLANTIC CITY — Six-time Emmy winner Louis C.K. is stopping by the resort for a show at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 15.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and start at $55.

The show will be phone-free, and other types of devices, such as smartwatches, will not be permitted, Boardwalk Hall said in a news release on Wednesday.

The comedian and actor has released over 10 stand-up specials and, on top of his Emmy awards, has earned Grammys for his recordings. 

The comedian is also the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody Award-winning show "Horace and Pete."

