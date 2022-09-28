Comedian, actor Louis C.K. coming to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Six-time Emmy winner Louis C.K. is stopping by the resort for a show at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 15.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and start at $55.
The show will be phone-free, and other types of devices, such as smartwatches, will not be permitted, Boardwalk Hall said in a news release on Wednesday.
The comedian and actor has released over 10 stand-up specials and, on top of his Emmy awards, has earned Grammys for his recordings.
The comedian is also the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody Award-winning show "Horace and Pete."
