Come September, maternity services will no longer be offered at Cape Regional Medical Center

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — As of Sept. 15, Cape Regional Medical Center will no longer provide maternity care, a hospital official confirmed Friday.

One of the two OB/GYNs is leaving private practice to join a larger medical group that exclusively delivers at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, Susan Staeger, the hospital’s public relations manager, confirmed in an email.

“To date, recruitment of additional OB/GYN physicians has been unsuccessful. As a result, effective Sept. 15, 2022, Cape Regional Medical Center will no longer be able to provide obstetrical services,” she said. “We are extremely disappointed with this development, and we will be working closely with both Shore Medical Center and AtlantiCare to develop transfer agreements to quickly transition obstetrical patients who present in Cape Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department.”

After Sept. 15, mothers preparing to have their baby would have to leave Cape May County to do so. Shore is 21 miles from Cape Regional, while AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus, which includes the Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth, is 33 miles away.

As news of the plan trickled out Friday, local officials began looking for ways to keep the service at Cape May County’s only hospital.

Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said Friday he was extremely disappointed when he heard the news that day from a friend who reached out over social media. He said he began making calls to every elected official for whom he had a contact number.

“I was born there. Most people I know were born there,” Donohue said. “You can’t think of this as anything but a big step backward for the county.”

“It’s frustrating. Whether the horse has left the barn I don’t know,” he added. Donohue said among those who promised to work on the issue was state Sen. Michael Testa.

Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, was not available for comment Friday afternoon, nor were members of the Cape May County Board of Commissioners.

Information was not immediately available Friday about how many people work in maternity services at Cape Regional, or how many children are born at the hospital each year. The hospital website cites its affiliation with Cooper University Health Care and access to neonatal intensive care services.

“Our private, state-of-the-art birthing suites allow labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care to take place in one comfortable setting,” reads a statement on the hospital website. “Our staff of obstetricians, nurses and educators are highly experienced. And they'll work together to give you a safe, positive experience.”

The hospital is planning a major expansion and fundraising effort. In March, Cape Regional announced it was renaming its emergency department the Larry L. Luing Emergency Department after a $3 million gift from his family, and the Cape Regional Foundation planned to raise $12 million toward a project to update and expand the radiology department.

This follows the opening of the 19,000-square-foot Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center last year.