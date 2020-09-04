Skip Speckmann, from Mount Laurel, Burlington County, ate his breakfast at the counter at Silver Coin Diner in Hammonton on Friday morning.
He stopped in on his way to play golf in Egg Harbor Township.
“I couldn’t wait,” he said of dining indoors. “I usually stop at a takeout place for breakfast, like McDonald’s or something. But today I said, ‘Let me treat myself. I can go inside and sit at the counter, first time in like six months.’”
After being closed since March for indoor dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants were finally allowed to reopen their dining rooms on Friday at 25% capacity. Movie theaters were also given the green light from Gov. Phil Murphy to open on Friday at 25% capacity.
While an abundance of safety guidelines must be followed, most eateries were excited to welcome back customers to dine inside.
“It’s still not enough, but we’re excited to get at least a start,” said Chris Tzaferos, general manager at Silver Coin.
He added having people inside is very weird, given that dining rooms have been closed for almost six months. At 25% capacity, the diner can allow about 42 people inside, compared to about 160 patrons it can accommodate at 100%. It will keep outdoor dining until it gets too cold.
“We have to,” Tzaferos said. “Nobody would survive with just 25%.”
Annie Iuliucci, a server at Silver Coin, worked behind the counter Friday and waited on Speckmann.
“Come back and see us, we’ll be inside!” she said with enthusiasm.
In speaking with customers ahead of Friday, she said half were excited to dine indoors, the other half feel more comfortable staying outside.
“It’s strange,” she said of working inside. “We haven’t had it in a while. It’s odd, but we’ll pick it back up right away.”
Tzaferos said that it was too early to tell how the restaurant would fair offering both indoor and outdoor seating.
Silver Coin’s regular customers have been coming to some extent and dining outside. On Friday, some decided to eat in.
Some of those regulars who are at Silver Coin every morning include Joseph Campanella, George Dimatteo and another who claimed to be such a staple at the place that he has a mononym, saying, “I only go by Bullfrog.”
“This shouldn’t have happened,” Campanella, 75, of Hammonton, said of restaurants closing. “This should have been open a long time ago.”
He added that dining indoors isn’t fully back to normal.
“When you’re sitting here there’s X’s on tables all over the place,” he said, pointing out the tables that can’t be used. “It’s normal when every table is open (for seating).”
Roe Stephens, general manager of Phoenix Diner in Absecon, said indoor dining has been a long time coming.
“We’ve waited a long time for this,” she said. “It is really weird. We’ve been outside for so long we’re used to it now. The customers are used to it, so it’s weird for them to come back inside. Even they’re saying it’s strange.”
At 25% capacity, the diner can accommodate 80 patrons inside.
While customers were happy to dine indoors, she said some people refused to come in out of fear. For those customers, the diner will continue to offer outdoor seating.
Karl and Judy Nuebler, from Galloway, have been coming to Phoenix Diner for about 20 years. Before the pandemic, they came in to dine almost every Sunday, but only ate at the diner three times since it opened for outdoor dining.
They were excited to finally dine indoors.
“That’s why we’re here the first day,” Karl said with a laugh. “Outside is OK, but it’s just not the same.”
And while they’re happy to be back inside, Judy said it still felt odd.
“It’s very odd, the whole thing,” she said. “The whole experience is odd. You have to wear your mask coming in and then when you leave. That’s just the way it is.
“But it feels good,” she added about dining indoors. “It’s been a long time, since March, but who’s counting.”
GALLERY: Indoor dining resumes in New Jersey
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.