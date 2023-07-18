Body odor is a common problem that can affect anyone. And during the summer, as our bodies start sweating in response to the hot and humid weather, body odor problems can run rancid.

Contrary to popular belief, sweating by itself doesn’t cause body odor. Human sweat is odorless. And the amount you sweat doesn’t necessarily impact your body odor. That’s why a person who may have unpleasant body odor may not be sweaty. However, there is a correlation between sweat and body odor, as body odor is what you smell when the sweat comes in contact with bacteria on the skin.

For most intents and purposes, we sweat to cool off; it’s our body’s built-in air-conditioning system. As your sweat evaporates from the surface of your skin, heat goes with it and allows you to cool off. However, when it’s humid, the body is less efficient at decreasing its temperature. The air is saturated with water vapor and cannot take any more, and sweat cannot evaporate and take the heat with it.

Along with other factors noted below, sweating can also be dependent on your emotional state, such as when you are nervous, scared, tense or stressed. Many attest to this when called upon to speak in public, meet with their boss or walk down the aisle.

So why does it stink? Apocrine glands, which are located in your groin and armpits, are responsible for producing body odor. These glands open up into your hair follicles (the tube-like structures that keep the hair in your skin). And it’s these glands that can produce sweat that becomes smelly when it comes in contact with bacteria on your skin. You don’t smell body odor in young children because apocrine glands don’t start working until puberty.

Some people are more susceptible to body odor than other people. Factors that can affect body odor include:

Keys to healthy eyes and good vision: Dr. Nina Radcliff Eye health and good vision go hand in hand with general health care. And there are simple actions you can take to help care for your eyes and keep them healthy.

Exercise

Diet (foods like garlic, onions, cabbage, broccoli)

Neglected personal hygiene

Stress

Humid, hot weather

Genetics

In some cases, a medical condition: diabetes, gout, menopause hot flashes or night sweats, overactive thyroid and others

Other common dietary triggers include monosodium glutamate (MSG), caffeine, spices like curry or cumin, hot sauce or other spicy food, and alcohol

While treatments for excessive sweating and body odor depend on the underlying cause, which your health care provider can determine through a physical exam and blood or urine tests, preventive steps for body odor include:

Maintain personal hygiene. Keep your skin clean by taking a bath or shower at least once a day. Using an antibacterial soap will help you wash away sweat and odor-producing bacteria present on the skin. Pay special attention to areas more prone to sweating such as the feet, armpits and groin. Dry these areas thoroughly after washing as it’s difficult for bacteria to grow on dry skin, and exfoliate. Along with super-smooth pits, regularly exfoliating your armpits can reduce body-odor causing bacteria buildup.

And shaving your underarms frequently will help prevent the accumulation of bacteria, reducing sweat and odor.

Use a topical antiperspirant. Once you have bathed, use an antiperspirant. It will help lower the intensity of body odor by inhibiting the growth and activity of odor-producing bacteria. For the record, the use of antiperspirant deodorant formulas has been subject to debates with controversy surrounding safe use due to the aluminum base and parabens (chemicals used as preservatives), as well as other substances such as solvents and some fragrances that are found in most commercial products. Aluminum compounds have been found to be easily absorbed through the skin, causing some concerns. Today, there are alternative products that are aluminum-free. Also, some natural products like baking soda have reported good results. You may need to try several before finding the best one for your needs. Don’t forget to do a patch test before using any new product and thoroughly read instructions for application.

When temperatures rise, change to fresh clothes regularly. Fresh clothes can help keep body odor at bay. Wearing breathable, loose clothing helps to reduce sweating. Steer clear of synthetic fabrics that can trap sweat and bacteria that lead to body odor.

Look at your diet. Do you regularly consume strong-smelling foods (e.g. garlic, onions)? This may be the explanation for your more pungent body odor.

Sweating is a normal body function, and body odor can be its unpleasant side effect. While usually it’s nothing to worry about and can easily be treated with the right products and a few lifestyle changes, if you feel your sweating is something unusual, talk to your doctor.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.