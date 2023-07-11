Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are seniors in a senior development. Our house has a beautiful, large, high front window that we hate to cover up. Could you find someone to install a tint on the window? We don’t want to be on ladders trying to do it ourselves with a kit. — Joe and Kathy Jasiecki, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Joe and Kathy: Try calling Sun Busters in Forked River at 609-693-BUST or East Coast Window Films in Mullica Hill at 856-687-5682, which has 4.5+ stars on Yelp out of 13 reviews.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can’t find Skippy Reduced Fat Super Chunk peanut butter anywhere, including Acme, ShopRite, Target and Amazon. I wonder if you can. — Peter Murphy, Ventnor
Dear Peter: According to their website, they still carry it. The website states Acme sells it; however, I did find it on Amazon.com in a three pack for $28.99 with only 4 three packs left in stock. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do your know where I might be able to find Rock Lobster sauce, possibly made by Progresso? — Jim Flynn, North Wildwood
Dear Jim: You can purchase Progresso lobster sauce (not rock lobster) at Bonterra Market on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, but I would call them at 609-484-1550 to make sure they have it before driving there. I did send you a recipe to make Rock Lobster sauce, which is pretty simple.
Steals of the Week
Acme
London Broil steak or top round roast: $4.99 per pound.
1-pound of lean ground turkey by Jennie-O: $4.99.
2-pound bag of jumbo 21 to 25 count shrimp: $13.98.
Tastykake family packs: Three for $10. Must buy three.
Oscar Mayer beef franks: $5.
Seedless watermelon: $7.99.
Black or red plums: $2.49 per pound.
Cherries: $2.99 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
Sugardale 1-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit four.*
Signature SELECT 3-pound bag of frozen fruit: $4.99. Limit one offer.*
Ben & Jerry’s or Haagen-Dazs ice cream: Three for $10. Limit one offer.*
Red Baron pizza: Three for $10. Limit one offer.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Bottom round roast: $3.99 per pound.
Center cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.
Pork spare ribs: $1.99 per pound.
Bowl & Basket bag of frozen vegetables Steam-in-the-Bag: 99 cents.
San Giorgio pasta: 99 cents.
Rao’s pasta sauce: $5.99.
Sundown vitamins: half price.
Palmolive 20-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents. Limit four.*
1-pound bag of pistachios: $4.99. Limit one.*
Thomas’ swirl bread: $1.99. Limit one.*
Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*
Nabisco Chips Ahoy! cookies: Three for $7. Limit four offers.*
Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Twelve for $12. Limit one offer.*
Two General Mills large size cereal: Two for $4. Limit one offer.**
ShopRite Italian sausage family pack: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.**
Peaches, plums or nectarines: $1.99 per pound. Limit one offer.**
Botticelli 67.6-ounce can of olive oil: $9.99. Limit one.**
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.
Tips
Flower & Vegetable garden soil is $4.48 for one cubic foot at Lowe’s. Scotts Turf Builder Summer Guard 5,000-square-foot lawn food is on sale for $30.48.
Maxwell House 24.5- to 31-ounce coffee is $7.99 at CVS. Taster’s Choice 7-ounce jar is on sale for $7.99.
Ruffles or Tostitos are buy one get one free at Rite Aid. Arm & Hammer 27.5- to 36.5-ounce laundry detergent is $1.99.
A 1-pound bag of Wonderful Pistachios is on sale for $5.99 at Walgreens. Nature’s Bounty and Walgreens brand vitamins are buy one get one free.
Boscov’s entire stock of desks are 30% off. A Cody Convertible Sleeper Sofa is on sale for half price at $299.99.
Get a Ryobi 9-amp corded 7¼-inch Compound Miter Saw Quickstand regularly $328 on sale for $179 at Home Depot.
Classroom decor, fall decor, party and crafts are 40% off at Hobby Lobby. All yarn is 30% off.
PS: With mixed emotions, this may be my last column. I have been doing it every Wednesday since April 1, 2000, over 23 years without missing a week. It is harder and harder to find good deals, let alone great deals, anymore. Many thanks to all my faithful readers; I will miss all your letters and funny comments. Hope to hear from you soon, and hope the prices start coming down, but doubtful. It was a great ride.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
