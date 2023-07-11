Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are seniors in a senior development. Our house has a beautiful, large, high front window that we hate to cover up. Could you find someone to install a tint on the window? We don’t want to be on ladders trying to do it ourselves with a kit. — Joe and Kathy Jasiecki, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Joe and Kathy: Try calling Sun Busters in Forked River at 609-693-BUST or East Coast Window Films in Mullica Hill at 856-687-5682, which has 4.5+ stars on Yelp out of 13 reviews.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can’t find Skippy Reduced Fat Super Chunk peanut butter anywhere, including Acme, ShopRite, Target and Amazon. I wonder if you can. — Peter Murphy, Ventnor

Dear Peter: According to their website, they still carry it. The website states Acme sells it; however, I did find it on Amazon.com in a three pack for $28.99 with only 4 three packs left in stock. I emailed you both links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do your know where I might be able to find Rock Lobster sauce, possibly made by Progresso? — Jim Flynn, North Wildwood

Dear Jim: You can purchase Progresso lobster sauce (not rock lobster) at Bonterra Market on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, but I would call them at 609-484-1550 to make sure they have it before driving there. I did send you a recipe to make Rock Lobster sauce, which is pretty simple.

Steals of the Week

Acme

London Broil steak or top round roast: $4.99 per pound.

1-pound of lean ground turkey by Jennie-O: $4.99.

2-pound bag of jumbo 21 to 25 count shrimp: $13.98.

Tastykake family packs: Three for $10. Must buy three.

Oscar Mayer beef franks: $5.

Seedless watermelon: $7.99.

Black or red plums: $2.49 per pound.

Cherries: $2.99 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Sugardale 1-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit four.*

Signature SELECT 3-pound bag of frozen fruit: $4.99. Limit one offer.*

Ben & Jerry’s or Haagen-Dazs ice cream: Three for $10. Limit one offer.*

Red Baron pizza: Three for $10. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bottom round roast: $3.99 per pound.

Center cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Pork spare ribs: $1.99 per pound.

Bowl & Basket bag of frozen vegetables Steam-in-the-Bag: 99 cents.

San Giorgio pasta: 99 cents.

Rao’s pasta sauce: $5.99.

Sundown vitamins: half price.

Palmolive 20-ounce dish detergent: 99 cents. Limit four.*

1-pound bag of pistachios: $4.99. Limit one.*

Thomas’ swirl bread: $1.99. Limit one.*

Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*

Nabisco Chips Ahoy! cookies: Three for $7. Limit four offers.*

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Twelve for $12. Limit one offer.*

Two General Mills large size cereal: Two for $4. Limit one offer.**

ShopRite Italian sausage family pack: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.**

Peaches, plums or nectarines: $1.99 per pound. Limit one offer.**

Botticelli 67.6-ounce can of olive oil: $9.99. Limit one.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Flower & Vegetable garden soil is $4.48 for one cubic foot at Lowe’s. Scotts Turf Builder Summer Guard 5,000-square-foot lawn food is on sale for $30.48.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 31-ounce coffee is $7.99 at CVS. Taster’s Choice 7-ounce jar is on sale for $7.99.

Ruffles or Tostitos are buy one get one free at Rite Aid. Arm & Hammer 27.5- to 36.5-ounce laundry detergent is $1.99.

A 1-pound bag of Wonderful Pistachios is on sale for $5.99 at Walgreens. Nature’s Bounty and Walgreens brand vitamins are buy one get one free.

Boscov’s entire stock of desks are 30% off. A Cody Convertible Sleeper Sofa is on sale for half price at $299.99.

Get a Ryobi 9-amp corded 7¼-inch Compound Miter Saw Quickstand regularly $328 on sale for $179 at Home Depot.

Classroom decor, fall decor, party and crafts are 40% off at Hobby Lobby. All yarn is 30% off.

PS: With mixed emotions, this may be my last column. I have been doing it every Wednesday since April 1, 2000, over 23 years without missing a week. It is harder and harder to find good deals, let alone great deals, anymore. Many thanks to all my faithful readers; I will miss all your letters and funny comments. Hope to hear from you soon, and hope the prices start coming down, but doubtful. It was a great ride.