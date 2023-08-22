Back-to-school means new subjects to learn, more social interactions and, yes, increased exposure to germs.

Schools are notorious for being germ-spreading zones. Helping to prevent illnesses once back in school is important. And whether your student is attending kindergarten or off to college, here are some sage, expert tips to help prevent them (and others) from getting illnesses this new school year.

With some planning, encouragement and friendly reminders of the best practices for staying healthy, it’s possible to avoid a slew of common, school-sourced illnesses.

Wash hands (properly and often): Germs rely on hand-to-face transmission, so handwashing is critical. The mouth, nose and eyes give germs direct access to invade the body, and washing hands is one of the best ways to keep germs where they belong: down the drain with soap and hot water. It’s important to wash up for at least 20 seconds before eating any snacks or meals, coming in from outdoors and after going to the restroom or working on projects. If soap is unavailable, hand sanitizer can be a good option with proper use.

Follow cough and sneeze etiquette: Coughing and sneezing without covering the nose and mouth is a culprit in spreading germs to others as well as surfaces. Understanding the importance of how to use your arm to cover your mouth — while turning away from others when coughing/sneezing — is key. And, there are times that covering up a sneeze/cough with a tissue (which gets tossed in the trash immediately) makes good sense. Overall, it’s good to understand that using a hand to stop the respiratory onslaught IS NOT a good idea, as again, hands become vehicles for spreading germs to the next person. And if you do use your hands to cover your mouth and nose, a quick trip to the sink for hand-washing before touching others or objects will help thwart the germ army’s advances.

School supplies: A primary reason schools prefer that students have their own supplies and keep them separate is that it helps reduce the spread of germs. Also, it makes good sense to not share food and drinks. And students should know that instead of flinging their backpacks on their beds or a counter, it’s healthier to designate a space where they can be stashed away from sleep or eating spaces. And, keeping their shoes parked at the door can help prevent the spread of whatever germs are stowed away from entering their space.

Heed school policies: Schools generally have rules on what parents/students should do in case of illness, particularly when it comes to being/staying home. Always follow school rules. While they won’t prevent an already sick child from getting ill, they will help halt the spread of germs. Additionally, minor illnesses don’t always prevent a student from going to school, but with fevers, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, they should stay home.

Don’t rush a fever: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a student/child with a fever should stay put until the fever has been gone for at least 24 hours. This is especially important if they have the flu, which can spread even after a fever subsides. Of note, this means the temperature should go down on its own; using a fever-reducing medication doesn’t count.

Desks and other frequently touched surfaces should be routinely disinfected. Depending on the age of the student, the school (or student) should know that desks and related school surfaces are routinely cleaned. Washing desktops with detergent and water can help remove germs, but cleaning rags/sponges can harbor germs themselves or introduce or simply move microbes around on surfaces. Cleaning should always be followed by appropriate disinfection. Schools can provide specific information on their cleaning protocols.

Clean lunchboxes. Lunchboxes can harbor germs. Whether it’s a soft-sided container or stainless steel, lunchboxes need to be wiped out thoroughly and air-dried, every day.

Stay current on vaccines. They help students develop immunity to serious diseases and infections. Consult a physician for recommended vaccinations and schedules.

Get a flu shot: Flu season can start as early as September, running well into spring. The CDC recommends most children and adults get an influenza vaccine yearly whenever they become available to ensure protective antibodies are in place before flu activity peaks.

Boost the immune system: The immune system is what the body uses to fight infection. Eating healthy, prioritizing sleep, regular exercise, good social interaction and supporting methods to manage stress daily are key.

These preventive actions have proven to help keep germs at bay, while slowing and averting the spread of illnesses that can lead to missed school (and work), along with unplanned trips to the doctor and in some cases even hospitalizations.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.