Our big story this time is the departure of the brightest planet, Venus, from the evening sky and an assortment of other lovely objects that will glimmer with it in the dusk these next two weeks.

Planet Venus has flamed as the evening star. Now, however, the planet is approaching our line of sight with the sun and therefore has been setting sooner and sooner after it. Venus will spend much of August lost in the solar glare but will then spring up into the east sky as a spectacular sight before sunrise. Of course, August and September sunrises are still quite early. The final weeks of July offer the convenience of still being able to catch Venus at an evening hour when most everyone is awake.

The biggest attraction each month during this evening showing of Venus has been the passage of the crescent moon by the planet. The last such passage occurs these next few days. Although the moon does not appear as close to Venus as in previous months, and the view is now low in mostly bright twilight, this will still be a beautiful event to behold if the sky is not too cloudy or hazy. And it will include, in a supporting role, some friends of Venus: the planets Mercury, Mars and the bright star Regulus.

Let’s discuss the positioning of the moon, Venus and the other objects on each of these next few nights, starting with tonight.

First of all, though, let me emphasize that all of these nights we will need an unobstructed view down to very low in the west (left of where the sun went down) and even binoculars if you want to see much fainter light-specks like Mercury, Mars and Regulus. The time to start looking would be no later than 30 minutes after sunset.

So what might we see tonight? The moon will be so thin and low in the bright twilight that we might detect Venus first and only then the moon, almost two fist-widths at arm’s length right of Venus and slightly lower than Venus. We also only might be able to detect the lunar crescent with binoculars. But that detection would be tantalizingly beautiful. The moon will be not much more than a day past its invisible new moon phase, about as thin as most human beings ever get to see in their lifetime. Expect a lunar crescent so slender it will be like a filament of light, thin as an eyelash.

What about Mercury, Mars and Regulus? If you find the moon, and look less than halfway along the line between it and Venus, you may see the respectably bright innermost of our solar system’s planets, Mercury. A few widths of your finger at arm’s length above Venus, look with binoculars and maybe 30 to 45 minutes after sunset for the star Regulus. Last and least in brightness, farther to the upper left of Regulus, will be Mars.

By the way, on this night and others these next few weeks, a telescope will show Venus as a thin crescent.

Wednesday night, a still very thin moon will hang not far to the upper left of Mercury. On Thursday, the thicker moon will float about one width of your fist at arm’s length above Venus and form a triangle with Regulus and Mars.

A very challenging but very tight pairing of Mercury and Regulus will occur July 28. But easy and very pretty is the pairing of the thick crescent moon with the bright star Spica after full nightfall July 24.

Let me conclude with an important heads-up about preparing for next month’s really big sky event: the most excellently placed opportunity to see the great Perseid meteor shower in many years. The peak should occur, without moonlight interference, the night of Aug. 12.