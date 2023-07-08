Eye health and good vision go hand in hand with general health care. And there are simple actions you can take to help care for your eyes and keep them healthy.

From the moment you awaken to the moment you go to sleep, your eyes play a critical role in how you move through the world and enjoy your life. For this reason and many more, it’s vital to keep your eyes healthy. Follow these key measures to help maintain good vision and enjoy lifelong eye health.

1. Visit your doctor for regular check-ups and any eye problems you experience. The American Optometric Association recommends eye exams starting at 6 months, again at 3 years, at the start of school and every two years until age 60. After age 61, exams should be yearly.

Those who wear corrective lenses or those defined as having a family history of eye disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or taking certain medications should undergo more frequent exams. If you’re unsure, discuss this with your doctor to determine what is best for you.

Many vision problems (e.g., near-sightedness, far-sightedness) and eye diseases (glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration) have no obvious symptoms. Early detection of these conditions is possible with routine exams, and it can facilitate early intervention that will help maintain good vision, eye health and possibly prevent vision loss.

Visit your eye doctor if you experience any sudden change in vision, development of blurred vision or difficulty seeing, increased tearing, mucus secretion, an eye injury, sudden appearance of spots, strings or floaters in your field of vision, flashes of light, redness, eye pain or pressure, cloudy vision or anything eye concerning.

2. By getting regular exams and discussing your family history, you and your doctor are better able to anticipate, prevent and treat eye disease. Most diseases that cause blindness, like glaucoma and diabetes, can be treated or slowed if diagnosed and managed properly. And there have been major medical advances for age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

3. Wear the right prescription lenses (or consider corrective surgery). Not wearing your prescribed eyeglasses or contacts can create discomfort from eyestrain, headaches or possibly even injury brought on by the lack of safe vision. If wearing prescriptive lenses is uncomfortable, ask about alternatives, like switching from eyeglasses to contact lenses or exploring corrective surgery.

4. Protect your eyes from harmful rays. Ultraviolet radiation comes from sunlight, tanning beds, blacklight lamps and other forms of light. When frequently exposed, it can lead to an increased risk of cataracts or yellow raised spots on the surface of the white of the eye.

Sunglasses can protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Experts recommend using sunglasses that block 99% or 100% of UV-A and UV-B radiation — and wearing them whenever outdoors in daylight. Children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of UV rays because their eyes are still developing. They should develop the habit of donning sunglasses young.

5. Wearing safety glasses and protective goggles when playing sports or working with hazardous materials lowers your risk for eye injury, vision damage and loss of sight.

6. Along with adjusting lights for comfort, every 20 minutes, look away from electronic devices for 20 seconds. This allows your eyes to readjust.

7. Protect eyes from short-wavelength visible light. Most digital devices and newer LED and fluorescent lights emit more wavelengths near the shorter, bluer part of the spectrum. High, continual exposure to these wavelengths can cause slow damage to the retina, which may result in problems like age-related macular degeneration later in life. Special glasses and lens coatings are available to block short-wavelength visible light.

8. Eat a well-balanced diet, including five servings of fruits and vegetables each day. Choose foods rich in antioxidants, like leafy, green vegetables and fish. Omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, carotene, vitamins C and E, and zinc can promote eye health.

9. Maintain a healthy weight. Increased weight can elevate your risk for heart disease, stroke, diabetes and hypertension, and these conditions can jeopardize your eye health.

10. Exercise regularly. Exercise improves blood circulation, increases oxygen levels to the eyes and helps remove toxins.

How to deal with burnout: Dr. Nina Radcliff In order to catch burnout and combat it early, it’s important to know what to look for along…

11. Manage chronic health conditions. Uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension can have devastating effects on your eyes. Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can result in diabetic eye disease. Uncontrolled hypertension can also be detrimental, damaging the eye’s tiny, delicate blood vessels that supply the retina or nerves.

12. Remain smoke free. Smoking exposes your eyes to high levels of noxious chemicals and increases the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and nerve damage, all conditions that can lead to blindness.

Making these simple adjustments can do a lot to take care of your eye health and vision for a lifetime.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.