An alarming new study has found that hospitalizations and emergency room visits for suicide attempts and ideation among children and teens rose nationally from 2016 to 2021. According to the research, published in the American Medical Association journal JAMA Network Open, nearly 66% of the cases were girls, and the average age was 15. This is the latest in a disturbing series of studies about the state of our young people’s mental health.

Research is mounting, sounding alarms as additional studies underscore the rise in mental health challenges among our nation’s youths, with increases among both male and female adolescents and teens, particularly adolescent girls. Some key understandings from the studies include:

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among adolescents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2007 to 2018, the suicide rate among people 10 to 24 years old increased by 57%.

A 2021 CDC survey found nearly 57% of teen girls reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless” and 22% of teens said they had seriously considered dying by suicide. Even before the pandemic, the CDC reported that 1 in 5 teenagers had experienced episodes of major depression.

Generally speaking, this new study revealed seasonal trends: ER visits and hospitalizations were 15% higher in April and 24% higher in October than the January rate, which the study used as a baseline because it was close to the annual average.

This research focused on a set of more than 73,000 emergency room visits and hospitalizations for suicidal ideation or suicide attempts among children and teens enrolled in commercial health insurance plans and in Medicare Advantage. The participants were 10 to 18 years old, and the results showed that from 2016 to 2021, these hospital visits jumped from 760 out of every 100,000 people studied to 1,160. The 2020 number, however, dropped to 942.

Researchers report that this study’s findings suggest that the unexpected decrease in suicidality among children and adolescents after school closures supports hypotheses that suicidality is associated with the U.S. school calendar. (These hypotheses have not focused on unique differences across age groups despite evidence that adolescence represents a developmental period of increased risk for suicidality.)

Studies suggest children and adolescents can face increased stress and decreased mental health when school is in session. Some known risk factors include bullying and peer pressure.

The in-school experience brings social, academic and extracurricular stressors as well as poorer sleep habits, each of which may have detrimental outcomes for child and adolescent mental health and well-being. (However, some uncertainty exists regarding the association of the in-school experience with suicidality patterns because similar peaks, typically in the spring, are also well documented with adults.)

Identifying those at risk is not always obvious. Suicide does not discriminate, and there is no foolproof checklist. But we do know suicide is preventable and everyone has a role to play to help save lives and create healthy and strong individuals, families, friends and communities.

Medical health experts are reaching out with this study’s information knowing there is national data suggesting that hospitalizations and risks increase during the fall and spring, and underscoring the need to think about doing suicide prevention programming both right at the beginning of the school year and more proactively when kids are younger.

Experts are underscoring that a shift is needed in the conversations that school administrators, counselors and parents have with young people about their mental health, to think about it in a way that will encourage kids to feel comfortable disclosing to people that they’re thinking about suicide, to provide safe places and normalize having conversations about mental health in school without treating our young who are struggling with their symptoms as if there’s something wrong with them.

The CDC has developed the Suicide Prevention Resource for Action, which provides information on the best available evidence for suicide prevention. Strategies range from those designed to support people at increased risk to a focus on the whole population, regardless of risk.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit speakingofsuicide.com/resources for additional information.

The rise in numbers is frightening, but there is also hope that, with more information (including studies like these), and identifying and supporting our young people who are experiencing mental health symptoms, including thinking about suicide, we have an opportunity to help prevent tragedy.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.