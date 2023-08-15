Not everyone has the time nor the other resources needed to get away for a week’s vacation. However, taking time away from your work assignments (at home, work, school or in the community) is essential to your overall mental and physical health and wellbeing.

And yet, while recharging is a core health pillar, if you’re like most adults, chances are you’re shortchanging yourself.

And while a vacation is a good opportunity to get away, recharge and refill your motivation tank, it really only works if you make a conscious effort to actually relax.

Activity that habitually “depletes” you is stressful by definition. And you will be directly impacted, physically and mentally. One of the most important skills for managing your health due to demanding work or overwork is to take at least 24 consecutive hours off from that work, every week, and choose instead to do what you consider fun or uplifting.

What do you find yourself spending most of your time doing or managing throughout your week? What activities are recharging you, or depleting you? And of those that deplete you, what (if anything) are you doing to refuel? And are you routinely spending time to recharge?

Taking time to recharge and relax is not so simple when caught up in life’s demands. I understand the pull of responsibilities, deadlines and commitments; however, taking a vacation, a staycation or a break at least once a week for 24 hours can be a valuable way to feel restored and refreshed. The benefits are clear:

Better overall mental health. Recharging does wonders for your perspective, memory, concentration, mood and stamina, resulting in improved productivity while spurring greater creativity.

Neutralizes and reverses stress responses, helping to release muscle tension, lower blood pressure and slow your heart and breathing rates.

Reduces fatigue and tiredness, anger and frustration by helping to lower levels of stress hormones, resulting in feeling calmer and better (while boosting confidence to handle problems).

Supports quality sleep, playing a vital role in making sure you’re functioning at your best throughout the day and receiving all vital sleep benefits.

Boosts the immune system. Clinical studies show when you relax, it creates shifts in hormone levels to repair cells as well as increases levels of helper cells that defend against inflammation and infectious disease. Harvard Medical School researchers discovered that, in long-term practitioners of relaxation methods such as yoga and meditation, far more “disease-fighting genes” were active, compared to those who practiced no form of relaxation.

Improves digestion. Since digestion begins in the brain, a calm state while eating is actually a part of your body’s physiology that you simply can’t ignore for healthy digestion.

Taking time for R & R has been shown to increase blood flow to major muscles while lessening or alleviating muscle tension and, for some people, reducing muscle pain.

New research underscores that relaxation time supports better management of whatever may come your way, from life’s unpredictable challenges, uncertainties and related stress to clearer planning in moving forward.

While being “on” 24/7 is a part of our modern-day lives, we aren’t designed to go 24/7/365. Giving yourself a break, with some quality downtime — away from the daily hustle, bustle and demands — works. It doesn’t really matter what your “relaxation” activity or inactivity is, but rather that you give yourself a chance to relax, refresh, renew and refuel.

Relaxation is defined as the emotional state of low tension, in which there is an absence of arousal that could come from sources such as anger, anxiety or fear, or a too demanding, busy lifestyle. The Oxford English Dictionary states: “Relaxation is when the body and mind are free from tension and anxiety (resting mind and body). It may mean re-establishing equilibrium after a disturbance.”

It’s about a process, and understanding that recharging time is as important as giving time to other activities. It is to purposely schedule time off for yourself so you can recharge. Some use the time to refresh spiritually by going to services or retreats, while others turn off the alarms, emails and phones, sleep in, get a massage, escape to scenic places or just give themselves the gift of time to wander, connecting in the moment without demanding interruptions. Some feel working up a sweat in the yard is a relaxing getaway.

Whatever recharging techniques you select, give yourself enough downtime to relax, refresh and renew. It’ll support you in being ready to take on the world once more, from an even stronger, better vantage point with all the added health benefits.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.