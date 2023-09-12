The immune system is a complex network of cells, organs, proteins and tissues that enable it to defend your body from bacteria, viruses, parasites, injury and other harmful elements. To function well, your immune system requires care. And while there’s more to learn about the immune system, here are science-backed tips for strengthening and maintaining your immune response.

Your immune system functions best when it gets turned on to fight an infection or heal an injury. However, it’s just as important that the immune reaction turns off as soon as it has done its job, as the overreaction of the immune system can cause damage and even worse illness.

When it comes to fighting viruses, everyday precautions such as washing your hands often and avoiding sick people are key. But experts agree when it comes to having an edge in staying healthy — and maintaining a healthy immune system — the best line of defense is to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

First, despite unsubstantiated claims, there is no instant way to boost your immune system. There are misconceptions that there are supplements or products that can boost the immune system. However, those claims haven’t been accompanied by strong evidence that they’re highly effective.

The fact is, your immune system (along with every aspect of your body, mind and spirit) functions better when protected from environmental assaults and when supported by healthy-living strategies/behaviors, such as:

Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats and whole grains. Eating enough nutrients as part of a varied, balanced diet is required for the health and function of all cells, and essential for healthy immune cells. Malnutrition, or a diet lacking in one or more nutrients, can impair the production and activity of immune cells and antibodies. Limit processed and fried foods, which are pro-inflammatory, and limit processed sugars. Consuming too much sugar can affect the cells in your immune system that target bacteria and their ability to fight off viruses and other infections.

Staying hydrated. Water plays a key role in just about everything your body does — including your immune system. It helps protect you from germs, bacteria and more.

Staying physically active. Regular exercise lowers your risk of developing chronic diseases. Research shows when it comes to boosting your immunity, moderate-intensity exercise is best (30-60 minutes, five days a week), and your immune and metabolic systems will continue to strengthen, building on previous gains. Compelling research links exercise’s effects as directly relevant to virus fighting. Research has shown that simply raising your body temperature may help kill germs in their tracks. However, the key to exercise is to do it in moderation. Doing too much can put so much stress on your body, it depresses your immune system.

Maintaining a healthy weight. It helps lower the risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.

Moderating alcohol consumption. Research shows drinking too much alcohol weakens the immune system.

Getting restorative sleep. When you’re sleep-deprived, your body churns out stress hormones like cortisol that can suppress your immune system. Quality sleep bolsters T-cells in your body that fight off infection and enable a well-balanced immune defense.

Managing stress. Although you can’t avoid stress, you can adopt strategies to help you manage it. Sticking to a daily exercise routine, enjoying a favorite hobby or pasttime, or performing mindfulness meditations or devotions have been shown in research to be effective against respiratory infection. And long-term stress has been linked to increasing chances of a life-threatening infection. The best thing you can do to prevent stress from hurting your immune system is find effective ways to manage it.

Keeping current on all recommended vaccines. Vaccines prime your immune system to fight off infections before they take hold in your body.

Taking steps to avoid infection, such as washing your hands frequently and staying away from people who are sick.

Avoiding toxins. Don’t smoke. Among many, many factors, tar, along with the other toxins in cigarettes and other smoking products, destroys antibodies, compromising the immune system. Nicotine is known to be a pro-inflammatory immunosuppressant, which is linked to compromising the body’s immunity. And weakening immunity may lead to cancer.

General healthy-living strategies make good sense since they support immune function and they come with other great, proven health benefits. Choosing to maintain a healthy lifestyle is the single best thing you can do to keep your immune system working properly.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.