Breakfast has been called the most important meal of the day. Of late, there have been debates calling that statement into question, and discussions revolving around “to eat breakfast or to not eat breakfast.”

Interestingly, some of the debate has revolved around the time one eats breakfast.

The word “breakfast” means breaking the fast and providing our bodies with fuel after several hours of not eating. The fact is that at some point all of us do that, whether it’s at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., noon or another time of day.

Are you one of the estimated 30 million Americans who skip breakfast because you don’t feel hungry, you’re “too busy” or you just don’t want to eat that meal? Whether you are a breakfast eater or not, there are proven, vital health reasons that underscore the importance of never skipping breakfast:

Research shows breakfast provides you with more energy, improved ability to concentrate and a decreased incidence of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Breakfast foods provide good sources of important nutrients, minerals and vitamins such as calcium, iron and B vitamins as well as protein and fiber. Research shows that if these are missed at breakfast, you are less likely to compensate for them later in the day.

Studies continue to show that eating breakfast is linked with better memory, concentration, learning and creativity for all age groups. In fact, when children eat a balanced breakfast, they get better grades and are less likely to be tardy or absent.

A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition provides insight on what really happens in the body when people skip breakfast on a regular basis, highlighting that the habit may increase dangerous inflammation. These researchers concluded that because chronic inflammation is known to affect insulin sensitivity, skipping breakfast could contribute to “metabolic impairment,” which could potentially raise the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Skipping breakfast has been scientifically proven to cause weight gain. Eating breakfast has been shown to suppress the release of hunger hormones that stimulate appetite and provide a feeling of fullness or satiety. This in turn can provide more willpower when faced with high-calorie, high-fat or sugary food and drink options.

Following years of study, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends breakfast as an effective way to obtain nutrients and manage weight.

Further, many studies have shown that breakfast skippers are more likely to have a higher body mass index and that breakfast eaters are more likely to make healthier choices throughout the day. In fact, research has shown that those managing weight loss who regularly eat breakfast, on average, lose 50% more weight than those who skip breakfast. And they’re more likely to keep it off. (Breakfast earned its title as the most important meal of the day in the 1960s after American nutritionist Adelle Davis suggested that to keep fit and avoid obesity, one should “eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper.”)

Eating breakfast has been found to be vital to your health and wellbeing, but if you get busy and skip breakfast one day, there’s no need to feel guilty. Yet, if you habitually skip breakfast, it’s important to ensure you are optimizing your nutrient intake at other meals, and know it can have a negative impact on your overall health and performance.

Tips:

Ideally, breakfast should be eaten within two hours of waking up. The American Heart Association has issued a warning on the importance of eating breakfast every day, and that it’s not only what we eat but when we eat it that affects our risk of heart disease.

Make choices with nutritious ingredients, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, eggs, nuts, dairy and oatmeal. There are a lot of great options.

For convenience, consider planning/preparing the night before or earlier, refrigerating or freezing ingredients.

Sadly, breakfast is the most skipped meal of the day. I join with millions of health experts in urging you to start each day with a yummy, healthy breakfast.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.

