It’s that time of year when food poisoning incidences spike. Rates of food poisoning increase in the summer because bacteria grow faster in warmer weather. And, during this time of year, many foods can make you very sick as the incidence of food becoming contaminated is greater.

With some key understandings and essential tips, you can help avoid that summertime, tummy-turning, food poisoning experience.

For starters, the joy of grilling has become a summertime ritual, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture says cases of food poisoning spiking in the summer is in part because cooking outdoors and grilling introduces a lot of opportunity for costly mistakes. If you fire up the grill and place your choice of meat, fish or veggies over the remnants of last night’s grill experience, you could be introducing bacteria that could lead to gastric distress, bloating, cramping, diarrhea or vomiting. ALL grilled foods can set you (and your guests) up for food poisoning if the grill is not properly prepared.

How to grill safely

Preheat the grill and scrub it clean before cooking.

Grills can harbor pieces of food for days, weeks or even months. Food bits/juices that remain on the grill are a magnet for bacteria as well as an attraction for insects/animals, which can introduce bacteria (and even their waste) to the grill’s surface.

Don’t assume the high heat of a grill’s fire is all that’s needed to destroy bacteria that linger on the grates. While flames can do a decent job of blasting away germs, they’re NOT 100% effective. (Experts underscore that if you don’t give the flames time to do the work, they won’t have any cleaning impact whatsoever, which is why it’s essential to preheat the grill).

Properly preheat your grill for 10 minutes.

How to help youth face mental health challenges: Dr. Nina Radcliff An alarming new study has found that hospitalizations and emergency room visits for suicide attempts and ideation among children and teens rose nationally from 2016 to 2021.

Not only will preheating begin the process of burning away stuck-on food bits and destroying bacteria, it also helps prime the grates for your next meal.

Scrub the grill surface with a sturdy wire brush.

The best time to clean your grill’s grates is immediately after it’s preheated and before you begin cooking again. That’s when the grease and residue on the grates will be easiest to remove, and any food — or remnants of creatures that visited that food — will be scrubbed away.

Keep foods cool.

The heat of summer is also one of the major reasons there is an uptick in food poisoning cases. Bacteria grow faster at temperatures of 85 to 110 degrees. Preparing or eating food that’s been left out too long will make you sick. Prevent this by keeping your foods cool.

Keep raw meat, poultry, seafood, veggies and fruits in a fridge or insulated cooler until you’re ready to grill.

Place leftovers in a fridge/cooler as soon as possible. Keeping food out for more than 45 minutes could spell disaster. If your perishable food has been out too long, throw it out.

When using a cooler, make sure to layer and replenish ice to keep items properly cooled.

Tips for wiping out body odor as temperatures rise: Dr. Nina Radcliff Body odor is a common problem that can affect anyone. And during the summer, as our bodies start sweating in response to the hot and humid weather, body odor problems can run rancid.

Avoid cross-contamination.

Cross contamination is a serious contributor to food poisoning. Keep bacteria from traveling from raw meats, seafood, vegetables and fruits to any other areas.

When packing, wrap and separate raw food in individual bags to keep juices or marinades away from each other.

After cooking food, serve away from uncooked food. Always use clean utensils to serve cooked food.

Cook your food thoroughly to kill harmful bacteria.

Never partially grill meat to finish later because it allows bacteria to survive and multiply, eventually reaching a point where subsequent cooking would no longer destroy the germs.

Use a food thermometer to ensure your food is properly cooked.

Sometimes, eyeballing food from the outside is not enough to determine whether it’s safe to consume. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends the following safe internal temperatures:

Keys to healthy eyes and good vision: Dr. Nina Radcliff Eye health and good vision go hand in hand with general health care. And there are simple actions you can take to help care for your eyes and keep them healthy.

Poultry (whole, pieces and ground): 165 °F/74 °C

Ground meats: 160 °F/71 °C

Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts and chops): 145 °F/63 °C

If you experience new, severe or persistent symptoms of food poisoning, contact your health care provider.

Common, mild infection symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, mild fever, weakness and headaches.

Severe, life-threatening symptoms include severe diarrhea lasting for more than two days, high or persistent fever, difficulty speaking, standing or seeing, severe dehydration including dry mouth, nausea or bloody urine.

Anyone can get food poisoning. Many cases of food poisoning require only rest and hydration. However, it may be necessary to get medical help if you have serious disease or complications.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.