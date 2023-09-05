CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive head impacts, is headlining breaking news with a remarkable study.

In the largest study of its kind in young people, the study published last week in JAMA Neurology finds evidence of brain damage in athletes who died young, providing added insights for families of children who participate in sports, medical health communities and our sports world at large.

Researchers at Boston University looked at the brains of 152 young athletes who died before the age of 30 and had been exposed to repetitive head impacts from youth, high school or college sports. The report describes the features:

The largest study to date to look at the neurodegenerative disease in young people, finding 41% of donated brains studied had autopsy-confirmed CTE.

Amateur athletes comprised 71.4% of those diagnosed with CTE, showing CTE can start in very young athletes who only play amateur sports.

CTE can only be formally diagnosed with an autopsy. Brain donors who died before they reached 30 were selected to minimize any contribution from age-related conditions. The youngest person diagnosed with CTE was a 17-year-old high school football player.

The CTE Center at Boston University receives brain donors who are very symptomatic, and that’s why a family pursues brain donation.

In this study, clinical symptoms appeared in all of the athletes regardless of whether they had CTE, including depression, difficulty controlling behaviors and problems with decision-making.

Unlike past studies that looked at CTE primarily among professional American football players, this study recognized amateur athletes who played at the youth, high school and college levels in football, ice hockey, soccer, rugby or wrestling.

The study also includes what researchers believe to be the first case of an American female athlete diagnosed with the disease. (Due to a lack of data, it’s unclear whether CTE is more common in men than in women. Only 11 of the 152 brain donors evaluated were women.)

Researchers said the study clearly shows that the pathology of CTE starts early in very young athletes who only play amateur sports. (Earlier this year, researchers found nearly 92% of 376 former NFL players studied were diagnosed with CTE.)

Like others, this study reports an unacceptably high risk that calls for more action and greater understanding, including more studies.

Overall, the fact that 41% of young contact/collision sport athletes have CTE is significant, knowing that studies have shown that fewer than 1% of the general population has CTE.

Repeated blows to the head — even if they don’t cause concussions — are the main risk factor for CTE.

Brains with CTE show a buildup of a structural protein around the blood vessels called tau. This protein is different from what is typically seen in brains affected by aging, Alzheimer’s or any other brain disease. In CTE, tau misfolds and malfunctions, setting off a chain reaction where this malfunctioning tau slowly spreads throughout the brain, killing brain cells.

While CTE has been seen in people as young as 17, symptoms don’t generally begin appearing until years after the onset of head impacts.

CTE and concussions are two distinctly different medical conditions, with their own symptoms and impacts on individuals. Concussions are related to a brain injury impairing a person’s ability to function, whereas CTE is caused by repeated traumatic brain injuries. Most concussion symptoms (headache, nausea/vomiting, balance problems or dizziness, double vision, bothered by light or noise, sluggishness, haziness, confusion) resolve within a few weeks. In some cases, post-concussion syndrome can occur, lasting months to years; however, it generally goes away.

Advanced/frequent cases of concussions can result in CTE, causing brain deterioration over the years, and creating the swelling and enlargement of the other segments of the brain due to the spreading of tau protein.

Everyone is at risk of suffering from concussions and CTE. For this reason, everyone needs to be equipped with ways of preventing these conditions in decisions made to participate in active lifestyle sports and activities.

Wear the right protective gear at all times, even during practice, and learn proper techniques while discouraging aggressiveness.

Be sure to monitor yourself/someone closely after a head injury and stay on top of the situation.

Get professional medical assistance to treat symptoms regardless of whether they stem from the disease. Many of the symptoms can be treated, and some could be reversible.

We must remain vigilant to protect people of all ages from developing CTE, and widen the focus on preventing not just concussions but repeated hits to the head.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.

