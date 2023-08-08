It’s back-to-school time, and stress levels for students, parents and families rise as they adjust to new routines, expectations, concerns, demands and social situations. In fact, this time of year ranks as one of the highest when it comes to emotions, anxiousness and added output. Here are some expert tips to help manage the transition.

For starters, it’s good to know that back-to-school stress is normal and understandable. From first-week jitters to managing peer groups to bullying concerns to navigating school hallways/cafeterias to academic expectations, school can be unnerving for students. It may also bring up feelings of fear, insecurity, apprehension and angst. Other factors contributing to back-to-school stress include changes in sleep patterns, wake-up times and parental pressure.

It’s important to discuss concerns and establish (or re-establish) important routines, like bedtimes and eating dinner at a set hour.

Here are some other tips:

Communication: One-on-one and family meetings are great times to share thoughts and concerns about this year’s back-to-school transition. A variety of emotions and needing adjustment periods are normal for everyone. Keep a watchful eye out for signs of any larger issue. Take concerns your child shares about going back to school seriously, and acknowledge them. You can provide perspective and reasonable expectations or create a strategy for how to deal with their concerns.

Discuss expectations: Experts note that while it’s important for parents to provide academic support and encourage educational interest, setting unrealistic learning goals like getting a perfect test score or all A’s can backfire as students mistakenly can believe that they should master course content versus understanding that learning new material takes time and effort. Focus on all aspects of the benefits of school.

Discuss bullying: Bullying/cyberbullying may come as physical, verbal or social attacks or threats, and includes spreading rumors, humiliation or excluding someone from a group on purpose. Discuss bullying with your child. Ask whether they’ve ever felt bullied, seen someone being bullied or engaged in bullying. Review the school’s anti-bullying program, which should be available on their website. It will help you know the resources available if bullying is identified.

Breakfast, every day: A healthy breakfast assures better concentration, problem-solving skills, endurance, hand-eye coordination and increased strength for tasks.

Eat a nutritious lunch: Include more fruits and veggies as well as proteins. Keep your student involved in the selection process, both in the kitchen and at the grocery store.

Family school calendar: Everyone benefits from knowing what to expect. Use a dedicated calendar to mark/discuss back-to-school and related activities along with other pleasurable events (family nights, upcoming days off, extracurricular activities and holiday breaks). Place the calendar somewhere everyone can see it so it remains “relevant” and activities are tracked.

Encourage interests: If your child expresses an interest in certain subjects or hobbies, it’s good to encourage them to explore them.

Regular physical activity: Keeping your kids active helps improve fine motor skills and cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, control weight, develop better social skills and confidence, reduce anxious feelings, and improve mood and sleep quality.

Sleep is vital: Quality sleep improves alertness, aids in good decision making, improves judgment, and spurs creativity and memory consolidation for learning. Sleep plays a critical role in improving motor and visual learning while also strengthening healthy emotional components and fending off stress, anxiety and depression. It is recommended that 3- to 5-year-olds get 10 to 13 hours of sleep a night, 6- to 12-year-olds get 9 to 12 hours and teens get 8 to 10 hours. College students need more than eight hours. Help your student cultivate healthy sleep hygiene.

Manage stress: Pre-K through college, stress is a real issue. While some stress is normal and healthy, students today can encounter many stressful life events at any age. Left unchecked, over time, stress will take a toll. It’s important your student understands how to identify and manage their stress.

Mental and emotional health: Sorting out the causes of sadness, stress and anxiety helps your child manage their emotional health. Experiencing stress or some anxiety when going back to school is a normal response. Some increased moodiness, distractibility, parent/child conflict, self-consciousness and change in sleep cycle are all typical responses to growing up and managing the transition back to school. However, if you notice your child is having more intense or long-lasting mood swings, is severely distracted and cannot complete schoolwork, becomes aggressive, isolates themselves from others or is staying up all night to complete schoolwork, this may be a sign that it is time to seek additional support from a school counselor or family physician.

When it comes to back-to-school, feeling a variety of emotions and needing adjustment periods are normal for parents, families and students, and your work in planning and communicating will provide a solid foundation for a great transition and new school year.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.