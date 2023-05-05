OCEAN CITY — The Colony Club of Ocean City was among several women's organizations recognized at the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs Southern District Spring Conference and Achievement Day, held April 26 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.
Five members of the Colony Club received awards. Receiving Gold awards were Carla Heist, for her embroidery piece; and Kathy Tully, for her holiday cut glass decoration. Receiving first place blue ribbon awards were Barbara Zarrella, for her handmade quilt; Phyllis Bonner, for her hand-knitted carriage blanket; Frances Worrell, for her photo of irises titled “When Iris Eyes Are Crying”; and Heist, for her original bracelet design.
Also recognized was Beth Little, incoming president, for bringing five new members to the club.
Gold winners proceeded to a statewide competition at the NJSFWC convention, held May 1 through 3 in Atlantic City.
For more information on the Colony Club, visit colonyclubocnj.com.
