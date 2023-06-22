SOMERS POINT — The Colony Club of Ocean City held its annual Fashion Show fundraiser for student scholarships June 6 at Greate Bay Country Club.
Models from the club showed off fashions from two Ocean City boutiques — She’z the Boss and White Lotus.
The event sold 130 tickets and included raffles, door prizes and a silent art auction. Proceeds went toward funds for three scholarships to be awarded next year to young women graduating from Ocean City High School.
The Colony Club is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. For more information, visit colonyclubocnj.com.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
