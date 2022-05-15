Colony Club of Ocean City announces time and place for 2022 fashion show

The Colony Club of Ocean City will hold its 2022 fashion show fundraiser and luncheon at 1130 a.m. on June 12 at Greate Bay Country Club, according to a Sunday news release.

The Colony Club is an affiliate of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Club, a group that promotes community service, education and leadership in women’s groups.

Colony Club President Diane Root stressed that the group was “non-sectarian, non-partisan (and) non-profit” and urged people to attend the show and support the club’s community projects.

“The fashion show, is our main fundraiser for local scholarships,” Root said in the news release. “Our members model fashions from the Ta Dah shop, a delicious luncheon is served and attendees have the opportunity to participate in various fundraising activities, such as boutique tables, gift baskets and a 50/50.”

Proceeds from the show help the club award two $1,500 scholarships and five $250 ones to women graduating from Ocean City High School. It will also fund $50 certificates to four eighth graders graduating from the local Intermediate School.

The show will also allow the club to donate to several local causes and organizations. These include American Legion Post 524; Caring for Kids; Court-Appointed Special Advocates for foster children, or CASA; the OCNJ Children’s Theater Company; the Ecumenical Council of Ocean City; the Ocean City Historical Museum; and the Humane Society.

The Ocean City Chamber of Commerce is helping to promote the show, while Fortress Financial and Heist Insurance Agency and the Hula Restaurant & Sauce Company are sponsors.

Ocean City businesses that have donated to the event include Johnson's Popcorn, Curlie's Hair Salon, The Fractured Prune, Ocean City Theater Company, Playland Castaway Cove, Totally Tubular Water Sports & Aqua Par.

Root noted that the Colony Club had to cancel its fashion show in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said she was glad to see it return.

“We are looking forward to re-starting this wonderful charity event, with a history dating back to 1950, and demonstrating our club motto: Strong Women, Good Friends, Caring Volunteers,” Root said.

Tickets to the show are $40 each and can be purchased by calling 609-462-0597.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

