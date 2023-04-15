OCEAN CITY — Eleven new member were inducted into the Colony Club of Ocean City.
The club, a division of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, welcomed new members Peg Havener, Brenda Lea, Karen Morella, Jan Laxton, Judy Callahan, Judy Finger, Kathy Rueblinger, Carol Smith, Mary Ann Corbisiero, Beverly McCall and Shirley Bannan.
In addition to new members, the club also introduced new officers. New board members proposed are president, Beth Little; first vice president, Janet Cook; second vice president, Karen Morella; recording secretary, Kathy Tully; media coordinator, Dianne Russell; assistant media coordinator, Tina Cortese; treasurer, Fran Worrell; ex officio, Diane Root; parliamentarian, Carol Evans; trustee (one year), Anne Glenning, Barbara Giovanelli and Brenda Lea; trustee (two years), Barbara Zarella, Diane Macuit and Joie Benson. The members will vote on the nominees at the April meeting.
The Colony Club is a women’s philanthropic, social and community organization. Some of the club’s endeavors include funding scholarships for young women, supporting veterans, and supporting other nonprofit organizations in Cape May County and the state. Members meet the third Monday of the month, September through May.
For more information on the club and its events, call 609-462-0597 or email colonyclub.oceancitynj@gmail.com.
