Cologne Avenue intersection project to begin Monday in Galloway

111922-pac-nws-intersection

The Department of Transportation announced Friday the Cologne Avenue Intersection Improvement Project will begin next week in Galloway Township.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Atlantic County officials on Tuesday confirmed improvements coming to Route 30 and Cologne Avenue in Galloway Township. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Lane closures will take effect next week on Route 30 to allow for improvements to its intersection with Cologne Avenue, the state Department of Transportation said Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next several months, the right lanes on the eastbound and westbound sides of the White Horse Pike at Cologne Avenue will be closed.

The closures are necessary for the installation of construction signs and a temporary traffic signal at the intersection, the NJDOT said in a news release.

In the following weeks, lane closures will be necessary for underground utility work. At least one lane will be maintained in each direction. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution and expect delays or plan an alternate route.

The $4 million, federally funded project will improve safety at the intersection by restriping the existing Route 30 approaches and designating left turn lanes in each direction, one through lane westbound and two through lanes eastbound, the NJDOT said.

Other improvements will upgrade the existing traffic signals and street lighting, as well as add new or reconstruct sidewalks with ADA-compliant curb ramps and sidewalk extensions. 

The NJDOT expects the work to be done by this fall.

In November, the state promised to make these improvements to a dangerous intersection that has been the site of many accidents, including fatal ones.

Some recent accidents included one in November in which two people were left with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a van and an SUV.

The SUV was traveling west on 30 when the driver tried to turn left onto Cologne and was hit by the van traveling east on 30, police said.

A fatal crash in 2021 at the intersection killed Hammonton motorcyclist Darryl B. Crowder Jr., 31.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

