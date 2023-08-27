Gideon Charlton, 6, of Dividing Creek, is happy with latest find, an arcade-tyle claw game, at the Vintage & Toy Fest on Saturday.
Matthew Strabuk Photos, Staff Photographer
Elmina Yener, of Toms River, and Olivia Becker, of Mays Landing, find a gem in a record bin.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Linda Hannold, from left, Ashley Fauver, 14, and William Fauver, all of Franklinville, look through boxes of old comics offered by Hob's Comics, a Williamstown-based vendor.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, at the Vintage & Toy Fest, showcasing artwork, records, comic, toys, and more, held for its fourth year, with vendors like All Things Weird Christina McManis and Chris Castor from Winslow Twp. selling weird, horror, strand and arcane items..
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, the Vintage & Toy Fest, Jennifer Stetz from Milltown, on the prowl for vintage toy deal.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, at the Vintage & Toy Fest, Jennifer Killian and Elias Killian, 15, from Williamstown, and Chris Alt from Bridgeton.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, at the Vintage & Toy Fest, vendor Matthew Kuhlen from Cherry Hill at his table.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, at the Vintage & Toy Fest, Gwen and Matt Conover from Mays Landing sitting in comfortable shade at their holiday decorations tent.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, at the Vintage & Toy Fest, William Bianco, 8, and Michael Bianco, from Hopewell Twp., at their vintage toy table.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, the Vintage & Toy Fest, Lily Livensky of Somers Point came to check out all of the comics, apparel, and toys.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, the Vintage & Toy Fest, Jennifer Stetz from Milltown, on the prowl for vintage toy deal.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, James and Johnny Silvers, 3, both from Collingswood, perusing the Vintage & Toy Fest, showcasing artwork, records, comic, toys, and more.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, the Vintage & Toy Fest organizer Ben Battiata, from Buena, was happy that the fourth year of the event brought in 130 vendors, with around 1500+ visitors expected.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, at the Vintage & Toy Fest, Hammonton resident Rock Colasurdo finds a Godzilla toy that sparked his curiousity.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, at the Vintage & Toy Fest, Dominic Carfagno, 10, from Laurel Springs, talks with Keith Egan from Jersey Video Games, based out of Hammonton and Shamong, all things vintage gaming.
Matthew Strabuk Staff Photographer
On August 26, 2023, in Richland, at the Vintage & Toy Fest, Keith Egan from Jersey Video Games, based out of Hammonton and Shamong, was ready to talk all things vintage gaming.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Shoreline Vintage and Antiques’ biannual Vintage and Toy Fest featured everything from vintage toys to video games to things “some people would consider strange or weird,” according to owner Ben Battiata.
Battiata has been coordinating the ever-growing event, held outside of the shop in Richland, for the past four years. More than 130 vendors participated in Saturday’s festival, Battiata said.
Vendors sold oddities, art, rare vinyl records, unique vintage toys and antiques. Some showcased personal collections, while others promoted their businesses.
“You never know what’s gonna show up here,” Battiata said.
Battiata said the festival is a lot of work to put together, but it’s worth it to meet the people who come out.
“We’re trying to help support and develop the little town of Buena Vista,” Battiata said.
Crimson Duckie had a vendor featuring its “alternative-material art,” made from sheet metal, acrylic, glass and more. Co-owner Nick Gerelli, of Williamstown, said he likes participating in festivals because people are often amazed by the art.
“Our motto is ‘because you didn’t know it existed,’” Gerelli said.
Keith Egan, of Shamong Township, sold vintage video games, consoles and more at a table in front of a lime-green Volkswagen van that he called the “video game mobile.”
