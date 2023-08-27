BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Shoreline Vintage and Antiques’ biannual Vintage and Toy Fest featured everything from vintage toys to video games to things “some people would consider strange or weird,” according to owner Ben Battiata.

Battiata has been coordinating the ever-growing event, held outside of the shop in Richland, for the past four years. More than 130 vendors participated in Saturday’s festival, Battiata said.

Vendors sold oddities, art, rare vinyl records, unique vintage toys and antiques. Some showcased personal collections, while others promoted their businesses.

“You never know what’s gonna show up here,” Battiata said.

Battiata said the festival is a lot of work to put together, but it’s worth it to meet the people who come out.

“We’re trying to help support and develop the little town of Buena Vista,” Battiata said.

Crimson Duckie had a vendor featuring its “alternative-material art,” made from sheet metal, acrylic, glass and more. Co-owner Nick Gerelli, of Williamstown, said he likes participating in festivals because people are often amazed by the art.

“Our motto is ‘because you didn’t know it existed,’” Gerelli said.

Keith Egan, of Shamong Township, sold vintage video games, consoles and more at a table in front of a lime-green Volkswagen van that he called the “video game mobile.”

Egan and his wife, Kate, recently opened Jersey Video Games in Hammonton. This was his second time participating in the festival, he said.

“I get a kick out of it,” Egan said.

Chris Castor, co-owner of All Things Weird, displayed his Jersey Devil book and other “creepy” oddities, as he described them.

Castor, of Winslow Township, said he participates in all kinds of festivals, as well as horror conventions.

“It’s fun to meet people and see their reactions to stuff like this,” Castor said.

Lauren Amadei, of Gloucester County, said she was looking for “hidden gems” as she browsed tables of comic books. Amadei said she and her husband, Adam, collect old comics and cards.

“We started to look for events like this because it’s a good opportunity,” Amadei said.

Lily Civensky, of Somers Point, searched through piles of clothing for vintage band T-shirts. She said she often comes to festivals and markets looking for unique vintage pieces.

“It’s super cool to see all the older stuff and think about all the history it has,” Civensky said.

Richland Vintage & Toy Fest