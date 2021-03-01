Cold, whipping winds open up warming shelters in the region

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Cape May and Atlantic counties.

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.

The Code Blue will be in effect from midnight Tuesday through that morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.​

Atlantic City has also issued their own Code Blue from 10 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be open at 2009 Bacharach Boulevard. The Atlantic City Police Department will provide rides to the rescue mission if needed.