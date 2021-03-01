Cold, whipping winds open up warming shelters in Atlantic County into Tuesday

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic County.

The Code Blue will be in effect from midnight Tuesday through that morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.​

Atlantic City has also issued their own Code Blue from 10 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be open at 2009 Bacharach Boulevard. The Atlantic City Police Department will provide rides to the rescue mission if needed.

A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.

