Cold Spring Village celebrates 40 years with Saturday event

LOWER TOWNSHIP — What began as an immersive lesson in history has built up some history of its own as Historic Cold Spring Village celebrates its 40th anniversary.

While the attraction opened in 1981, work began years earlier.

Annie Salvatore and her husband, Dr. Joe Salvatore, founded the village in 1973 when they acquired the Cold Spring Grange, which had been built in 1912 as a civil, commercial and cultural center for the then-rural community.

The grange continued that use until about 1970. It later became a centerpiece for a collection of historic buildings on a 30-acre site. Over eight years, they collected buildings from the 18th and 19th century and moved them to the property. The oldest was built around 1690.

"It was a challenge," said Annie Salvatore, although Joe Salvatore could be heard in the background describing the long effort as a nightmare. They had young children at the time.

Annie Salvatore said they were driven by a love of history and never did anything on a small scale. They later founded the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport in Lower Township, with a focus on aviation history from World War II.

Annie Salvatore described history as their avocation.

