Cold shot of air brings Code Blue alerts for warming shelters this week
Cold shot of air brings Code Blue alerts for warming shelters this week

Code Blue in Vineland

Volunteers serve food at emergency homeless shelter at Landis Junior High School in Vineland NJ. Monday Dec 14, 2020. Code Blue law, which requires shelters to open any time the low temperature will be below 32 degrees (previously it was below 25 without precipitation and below 32 with precipitation) Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for southeastern New Jersey

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue.​ 

A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers. 

