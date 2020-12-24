Code blues alerts in effect for the Christmas holiday

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Cape May County and Atlantic City
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.
Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com.
Atlantic City has issued their own Code Blue from 4 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Sunday. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be open at 2009 Bacharach Boulevard. The Atlantic City Police Department will provide rides to the rescue mission if needed
A change to the state’s Code Blue alert law early this year has strained the services of age…
A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Warm for December. A dry day, but rain, heavy at times, develop 6 to 9 p.m., lasting all night. Damaging southerly winds possible.
Rain ends 6 to 9 a.m. Winds start off very strong, slowly diminishing from the northwest.
Mostly sunny, but very cold.
Sunny, not as cold.
Mostly cloudy. Breezy from the west to northwest.
Increasing sunshine
Increasing cloudiness
Beds are stacked up at emergency homeless shelter at Landis Junior High School in Vineland NJ. Monday Dec 14, 2020. Code Blue law, which requires shelters to open any time the low temperature will be below 32 degrees (previously it was below 25 without precipitation and below 32 with precipitation) Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
