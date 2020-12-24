Code blues alerts in effect for the Christmas holiday

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Cape May County and Atlantic City

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com.

Atlantic City has issued their own Code Blue from 4 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Sunday. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be open at 2009 Bacharach Boulevard. The Atlantic City Police Department will provide rides to the rescue mission if needed

A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.

