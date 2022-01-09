 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Code Blue in Atlantic County from Tuesday through Friday
Code Blue in Atlantic County from Tuesday through Friday

Atlantic County is issuing a Code Blue beginning Tuesday and running through Friday in accordance with New Jersey regulations.

The county has been in a Code Blue that runs through Monday. A Code Blue is required to be issued 24-48 hours ahead of weather conditions that meet certain criteria based upon the National Weather Service.

Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue.​ 

A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers. 

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

