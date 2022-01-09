Code Blue in Atlantic County from Tuesday through Friday

Atlantic County is issuing a Code Blue beginning Tuesday and running through Friday in accordance with New Jersey regulations.
The county has been in a Code Blue that runs through Monday. A Code Blue is required to be issued 24-48 hours ahead of weather conditions that meet certain criteria based upon the National Weather Service.
Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue.
A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.