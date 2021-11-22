Code blue alerts open up warming shelters in Atlantic, Cape May counties

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for southeastern New Jersey

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com.

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue.​