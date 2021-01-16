 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Code Blue alerts issued for Atlantic, Cape May counties
0 comments

Code Blue alerts issued for Atlantic, Cape May counties

{{featured_button_text}}
Code Blue Warming

Trinity United Methodist Church in Millville serves as a Code Blue warming shelter for Cumberland County.

 Press archives

A Code Blue alert will be in effect in Atlantic County from 2 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county.

Temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower or wind-chill temperatures of 0 degrees or less for a period of two or more hours during that period.

Any resident who experiences a life-threatening emergency should call 911. Non-life threatening emergencies may be reported to your local municipal office of emergency management. Contact information for all offices is available at readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp.

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News