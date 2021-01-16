Code Blue alerts issued for Atlantic, Cape May counties

A Code Blue alert will be in effect in Atlantic County from 2 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday morning, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county.

Temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower or wind-chill temperatures of 0 degrees or less for a period of two or more hours during that period.

Any resident who experiences a life-threatening emergency should call 911. Non-life threatening emergencies may be reported to your local municipal office of emergency management. Contact information for all offices is available at readyatlantic.org/mainpages/localems.asp.

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com.

